Job Opening May 1st – August 30th

Job Opening

May 1, 2019 – August 30, 2019

Southern Communications the owner and operator of WCIR, WTNJ, WAXS, WWNR, and WBKW in Beckley is looking for aggressive and passionate radio and digital sales people who have the confidence, drive and desire to work with the best. We are currently looking for business to business sales people right here in Southern West Virginia.

The right candidates must have what it takes to get results for clients, retain clients, increase business, sell digital elements like website development, SEO, SEM, target marketing, social media management, and develop new business. The leading candidate will have strong interpersonal and organizational skills along with a strong problem solving ability.

This isn’t rocket science, but you will feel like a rock star while working around a lot of good people who accomplish a lot of cool things on the radio and in cyberspace while helping local businesses grow. We are operated locally and don’t have the strict confines that large corporate companies dictate.

A valid driver’s license with a good driving record is required. Email your resume and cover letter today to sales@radiocitywv.com. Everyone is encouraged to apply. Southern Communications is an equal opportunity employer.