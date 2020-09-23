Joe Biden has misstep after promising to respect personal space

Biden calls 10-year-old girl ‘as bright as you are good looking’; Raymond Arroyo has this week’s edition of Seen and Unseen on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Tom Steyer explores potential administration role with Biden officials: report
Former Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer has met with officials in Joe Biden's campaign to explore his interest in serving in a...
Judges Scientific: A Dividend Growth Powerhouse Built On Buffett Principles (OTCMKTS:JSCIF)
U.K.-based Judges Scientific (OTC:JSCIF) is a bit of a cult stock overlooked by the wider market. It is loved by some investors for...
Team Biden expects Trump to ‘lie through his teeth’ at debate, insist showdown won’t impact race
Team Biden said it expects President Trump to “lie through his teeth” at the first presidential debate between the two nominees -- while downplaying the significance it could...
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch compares Trump to Hitler, blasts Jewish Americans who support him
MSNBC mainstay Donny Deutsch compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler on Wednesday morning and blasted any Jewish Americans who plan to vote for him in November.“Look at...
Fierce faceoff over Supreme Court nomination upends battle for Senate
The influx of campaign cash came fast and furious.In the hours after the death of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democratic Senate...
Michigan city decriminalizes magic mushrooms, other psychedelic plants
The Ann Arbor, Mich., City Council unanimously voted this week to essentially decriminalize a wide range of psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, mescaline,...