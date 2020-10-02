Joe Biden says he and Jill Biden have tested negative for coronavirus

Joe Biden confirmed Friday that he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus, days after the former vice president appeared on the debate stage with President Trump, and hours after Trump revealed he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement earlier. “I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

The Associated Press first reported that Biden had been tested for coronavirus, and was awaiting results. The Biden campaign told Fox News that Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was tested Thursday, as part of the campaign’s routine testing, and tested negative.

White House officials said Friday that both the president and first lady were experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Biden, early Friday, offered prayers to the Trump family for a “swift recovery.”

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”