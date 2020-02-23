42 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 23, 2020 12:28pm

Joe Concha on media’s reaction to Sanders’ Nevada win: ‘This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Hill’s Joe Concha reacted on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday to Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory saying, “This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up.”

Sanders’ win in Nevada was called quickly by the major TV networks and the Associated Press  – and, as the results continued trickling in from caucus precincts across the state Saturday, it became clear the populist U.S. senator from Vermont was racking up a sizable win.

Concha said the media appears to be “shocked” when Sanders wins.

“It’s like 2016,” Concha noted. “How did Trump take Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio? I don’t know, if you left New York and Washington once in a while and got to the grassroots and see what people are thinking that would be telling.”

SANDERS’ WIN IN NEVADA REINFORCES HIS FRONT-RUNNER STATUS, DRAWS MORE ATTACKS FROM RIVALS

Sanders’ victory – following a win in last week’s New Hampshire primary and a draw with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses – instantly drew incoming fire from his top rivals for the Democratic nomination. And it made already nervous moderate and establishment Democrats even more jittery over the prospect of Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, becoming their party’s standard-bearer in November against President Trump.

“If Bernie Sanders captures the nomination, many in media, as we’re seeing, are petrified or downright loathe a Bernie Sanders candidacy, because they think he’s going to lose,” Concha said. “Then, on the other side, you have Donald Trump and they don’t like him either.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The press is very good at picking a side,” he continued. “Who are they going to pick here? And more importantly, they go after Sanders, his supporters, just like Donald Trump in 2016, the ‘deplorables.’ Don’t go after people’s supporters.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S....
Read more

Joe Concha on media’s reaction to Sanders’ Nevada win: ‘This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up’

News WWNR -
0
The Hill's Joe Concha reacted on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday to Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory saying, “This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up.”Sanders'...
Read more

Mid-Quarter Status Check: Why Are The Markets Turning A Blind Eye?

Money WWNR -
0
Not even 2 months into the new year and how many fresh highs? The recent low volatility environment can give the impression that...
Read more

Gutfeld on Hillary's catastrophic speech in India

News WWNR -
0
Hillary Clinton claims she won places that are 'dynamic' and that Trump's campaign 'was looking backwards.' FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more

Netanyahu blasts rival Benny Gantz, cites two advisers who likened Trump to Hitler

News WWNR -
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Mark Levin for an interview airing on "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday, days before Israelis...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S....
Read more
Money

Mid-Quarter Status Check: Why Are The Markets Turning A Blind Eye?

WWNR -
0
Not even 2 months into the new year and how many fresh highs? The recent low volatility environment can give the impression that...
Read more
video
News

Gutfeld on Hillary's catastrophic speech in India

WWNR -
0
Hillary Clinton claims she won places that are 'dynamic' and that Trump's campaign 'was looking backwards.' FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more
News

Netanyahu blasts rival Benny Gantz, cites two advisers who likened Trump to Hitler

WWNR -
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Mark Levin for an interview airing on "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday, days before Israelis...
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Ronald Reagan warned us about Bernie Sanders – over 40 years ago

WWNR -
0
Remembering Ronald Reagan's life and legacyJohn Heubusch, executive director for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, hosts Bill Hemmer and 'America's Newsroom'...
Read more
News

Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap