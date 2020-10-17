John Leguizamo: Latinos voting for Trump, GOP is ‘like roaches for Raid’

Actor John Leguizamo disparaged Latino Americans who support President Trump, comparing them Friday night to cockroaches who are in favor of Raid bug spray.

During an interview on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Leguizamo was asked by host Bill Maher about an article he read showing President Trump polling well among “young Latino men,” which immediately earned the actor’s disapproval.

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid. Let’s just get real,” Leguizamo responded. “I think there’s a level of self-hate or just lack of care for the rest of your Latin brothers and sisters who are in cages, who are being demonized by this president.”

The “Ice Age” star went on to say that hate crimes against Latinos were “way up,” citing the 2019 El Paso, Texas, shooting that left 23 dead.

“Twenty-three people were shot in El Paso for just being Latin and you don’t care so you’re gonna vote for this braggadocio president? I just feel like it’s self-defeating and selfish,” Leguizamo said.

Leguizamo conceded that Trump was “clever” with his attempts to use scare tactics to get the Latino vote, dismissing the president’s claims that a Joe Biden presidency would lead to the removal of “statues of the Virgin Mary” and that the Democratic nominee was a “socialist.”

“They’re really clever, insidous, but we’re gonna figure them out and blow out all of that BS,” he added.