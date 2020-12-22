37.8 F
John Mulaney, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer, checks into rehab for alcohol, cocaine relapse: report

By WWNR
John Mulaney, a former writer for “Saturday Night Live,” has reportedly checked into rehab.

The 38-year-old comedian recently suffered a relapse for alcohol and cocaine addiction, Page Six first reported Monday, citing sources. A rep for Mulaney did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The outlet claimed Mulaney checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania over the weekend, where he plans to receive treatment for 60 days.

According to a source, Mulaney’s loved ones are supportive of his decision to seek treatment. 

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” said the insider.

Comedian John Mulaney has reportedly checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania after suffering a relapse.

(Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The comedian has been open about his past struggles with sobriety. The source told the outlet that Mulaney “struggled again during the pandemic.” Despite his alleged relapse, the source insisted Mulaney is “not fighting against rehab.”

In 2019, Mulaney addressed his past addiction to alcohol and drugs in an interview for Esquire. He told the outlet he began drinking at the age of 13 and he noticed it helped him to break out of his shell.

“I drank for attention,” he told the outlet. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

Mulaney went on to claim that he never was a fan of marijuana but did turn to cocaine, and also recalled taking Vicodin while under the influence of alcohol.

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,'” he said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

He also claimed he first became sober at the age of 23 after going on a weekend “bender.”

“It was just crazy. A weekend that was … there were … I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f—ing out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him,'” he recalled.

According to reports, Mulaney recently joined “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as a staff writer. The stand-up comedian also hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice in 2020.



