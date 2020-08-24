71.2 F
Beckley
Monday, August 24, 2020 12:02pm

John Oliver mocks ‘star power’ of NeverTrumpers like John Kasich, Meg Whitman at DNC

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



It was supposed to be the Democratic Convention – so why were so many “Never Trump” Republicans participating?

That’s what comedian John Oliver wanted to know during Sunday’s edition of “Last Week Tonight.”

The host questioned the Democratic National Committee’s strategy of inviting Republican critics of President Trump — such as John Kasich, Meg Whitman and Colin Powell — to address voters during the party’s four-night nominating event last week.

RONNA MCDANIEL SAYS IT’S ‘FRUSTRATING’ TO SEE COLIN POWELL, NEVER-TRUMPERS ‘EMBRACE SOCIALISM’

“I really hope the DNC’s strategy … of wooing undecided voters with the star power of John Kasich and Meg Whitman really pays off,” Oliver said, according to The Daily Beast, “because, if the Democrats just spent a week trying to appeal to conservatives who ultimately end up voting for Republicans, then this will have actually turned out to be a depressingly conventional convention.”

Potentially making matters worse: By focusing on NeverTrumpers, the DNC also risked severely alienating the party’s progressive wing, Oliver said.

“It’s hard to convince progressive voters you’re a forward-looking party when your convention feels like a Zoom cast reunion – except the show is the 2008 RNC,” Oliver joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The host hinted that the Democrats may have been better off allotting more speaking time to progressives such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, both of whom appeared only briefly.

Oliver also took jabs at Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, describing it as being “light on detail,” and claiming Biden had only “name-checked broad goals, like expanding child care or ending racism,” according to The Daily Beast.



Source link

Recent Articles

Is this week’s convention Republicans’ first 2024 cattle call?

News WWNR -
0
Republicans set to counter Democrats' convention narrativesPresident Trump expected to appear each night of the 2020 Republican National Convention; reaction and analysis from...
Read more

Tom Homan: ‘There’s no vaccine for the rising crime in Democrat-controlled cities’

News WWNR -
0
Regarding the issues currently facing America, former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan noted on Monday that there will be a coronavirus vaccine,...
Read more

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump delivered – why I’m voting to reelect the president

News WWNR -
0
Trump reacts to DNC, previews upcoming RNCPreview: President Trump reacts to the Democratic National Convention and previews the upcoming Republican National Convention in...
Read more

John Oliver mocks ‘star power’ of NeverTrumpers like John Kasich, Meg Whitman at DNC

News WWNR -
0
It was supposed to be the Democratic Convention – so why were so many “Never Trump” Republicans participating?That’s what comedian John Oliver wanted...
Read more

Kansas Democrat, 19, dropping out of state House race after link to ‘revenge porn’

News WWNR -
0
A 19-year-old Kansas Democrat who recently defeated a seven-term incumbent by 14 votes in a state House primary election has now withdrawn from...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Is this week’s convention Republicans’ first 2024 cattle call?

WWNR -
0
Republicans set to counter Democrats' convention narrativesPresident Trump expected to appear each night of the 2020 Republican National Convention; reaction and analysis from...
Read more
News

Tom Homan: ‘There’s no vaccine for the rising crime in Democrat-controlled cities’

WWNR -
0
Regarding the issues currently facing America, former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan noted on Monday that there will be a coronavirus vaccine,...
Read more
News

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump delivered – why I’m voting to reelect the president

WWNR -
0
Trump reacts to DNC, previews upcoming RNCPreview: President Trump reacts to the Democratic National Convention and previews the upcoming Republican National Convention in...
Read more
News

Kansas Democrat, 19, dropping out of state House race after link to ‘revenge porn’

WWNR -
0
A 19-year-old Kansas Democrat who recently defeated a seven-term incumbent by 14 votes in a state House primary election has now withdrawn from...
Read more
News

WNBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday

WWNR -
0
Sunday would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday, and players around the WNBA were among many who paid tribute to the Los Angeles...
Read more
News

Kellyanne Conway to leave post in the White House to focus on her family

WWNR -
0
Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to the president and one of the longest fixtures in the Trump White House, will leave her position at the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap