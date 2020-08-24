John Oliver mocks ‘star power’ of NeverTrumpers like John Kasich, Meg Whitman at DNC

It was supposed to be the Democratic Convention – so why were so many “Never Trump” Republicans participating?

That’s what comedian John Oliver wanted to know during Sunday’s edition of “Last Week Tonight.”

The host questioned the Democratic National Committee’s strategy of inviting Republican critics of President Trump — such as John Kasich, Meg Whitman and Colin Powell — to address voters during the party’s four-night nominating event last week.

RONNA MCDANIEL SAYS IT’S ‘FRUSTRATING’ TO SEE COLIN POWELL, NEVER-TRUMPERS ‘EMBRACE SOCIALISM’

“I really hope the DNC’s strategy … of wooing undecided voters with the star power of John Kasich and Meg Whitman really pays off,” Oliver said, according to The Daily Beast, “because, if the Democrats just spent a week trying to appeal to conservatives who ultimately end up voting for Republicans, then this will have actually turned out to be a depressingly conventional convention.”

Potentially making matters worse: By focusing on NeverTrumpers, the DNC also risked severely alienating the party’s progressive wing, Oliver said.

“It’s hard to convince progressive voters you’re a forward-looking party when your convention feels like a Zoom cast reunion – except the show is the 2008 RNC,” Oliver joked.

The host hinted that the Democrats may have been better off allotting more speaking time to progressives such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, both of whom appeared only briefly.

Oliver also took jabs at Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, describing it as being “light on detail,” and claiming Biden had only “name-checked broad goals, like expanding child care or ending racism,” according to The Daily Beast.