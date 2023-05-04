Join Beckley’s Sweet Treats Saturday, May 13

You are invited to be a part of our annual Sweet Treats dessert event hosted by Beckley Events. Part of the Rhododendron Festival, Sweet Treats features dessert-tasting, other food, youth musical performances, and Emergency Preparedness Fair booths. Please consider using this opportunity to promote your business or organization and help raise funds for the United Way and Bill Withers statue bronzing (proceeds split between the two).

Dessert participants should provide around 70 to 100 samples. Attendees will purchase tickets for samples, and the dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Participants may be reimbursed 25 cents per ticket collected or can opt to donate their proceeds to the causes. Participants may also sell larger dessert portions, other food, or items, and/or take orders at their booth. Take advantage of this opportunity to promote your dessert, and/or your business or organization, plus support the United Way and the Bill Withers statue during this fun community event!

Date/time: Saturday, May 13, 2023, Noon–3:00 p.m. or while supplies last; Set-up 11:00 am – 11:45 pm). Ticket sales will begin around 11:45 am.

Location: Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (top level weather permitting; lower transit level if rain forecasted)

Dessert ideas might include samples of chocolates, cookies, pies, cakes, fudge, brownies, cobbler, glazed nuts, caramel apples, truffles, cinnamon rolls, bread pudding, and sugar-free & healthy choices (i.e., fruit, trail mix) are encouraged.

Drinks – such as coffee, tea, snow cones, or punch (may accept sample tickets or sell).

Tickets: $5 for a strip of five sample tickets for desserts & drinks, plus a Peoples Choice ballot/coin. (Proceeds will benefit the United Way & Bill Withers statue).

Please follow all the requirements of the Health Department. Non-restaurant participants need to contact the Health Department (304-252-8531) to find out if a temporary food handling card is needed for what you plan to serve.

Space is limited, so if you are interested in participating, please complete the attached registration form and send it in as soon as possible.

Sweet Treats Dessert Festival Registration Form

__ Yes, we would like to participate in the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival on May 13, 2023. We agree to provide 70 to 100 samples to the event. (When planning your sample size, note that attendees purchase five samples for $5)

___ We prefer to rent a vendor space to sell food, and not provide samples = $30 fee

___ Emergency Preparedness Fair booth – no charge

Name of business or organization __________________________________

Address _______________________________________________________

Contact person _____________________________

Phone _________________________ Fax________________________

Email _____________________________________

List type(s) of dessert or drink samples you plan to offer: ________________

______________________________________________________________

List items that you would like to sell: _______________________________

_____________________________________________________________

List any activities that you may like to offer at your booth: _______________

______________________________________________________________

Booth: Please bring your own table & chairs & possibly a tent covering for shade (some awning spaces available for sweets vendors).

Supplies (check if you need us to provide): ___ sample cups (4 ounce)

___ spoons, forks, or sporks; ___ napkins

Do you need electricity? ___ yes; ___ no; Or __ Plan to bring a generator

Reimbursement: __ Please refund 25 cents per sample ticket collected to our businesses/organization (need to set up an account with the city – vendor form & W-9); or

__ We are willing to donate our samples, so reimbursement is not necessary – give our share of proceeds to the causes: United Way & Bill Withers Statue

To reserve your space, please return this form to Beckley Events, P O Box 5015, Beckley, WV 25801, or fax to 304-256-1816 by April 20. For more details, call Jill at 304-256-1776 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.

Note that the ability to register online / charge credit card is coming soon at beckley.org.