Jonah Goldberg calls out New York Times over ‘insane’ apology for publishing Cotton op-ed

The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg, a Fox News contributor, criticized The New York Times Thursday after the paper issued what he called an “insane” apology for running an opinion piece by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that called for the military to quash riots in American cities.

“This is the same newspaper that has run op-eds by a leader of the Taliban and by [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan,” Goldberg said on “Special Report with Bret Baier.” “And this [Cotton’s view] is a view that a lot of Americans at least have some sympathy for and they lost their minds over there. It’s insane.”

Cotton’s piece, published Wednesday, called on the federal government to “send in the troops” to quell violent uprisings following the death of George Floyd. The piece was met with “open revolt” at the paper, with several staffers tweeting in unison, “Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger.”

After Times editorial page editor James Bennet and Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger defended the op-ed, a spokeswoman released a statement Thursday evening claiming Cotton’s piece never should have been published.

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication. This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards,” the statement read. “As a result, we’re planning to examine both short term and long term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reduction the number of op-eds we publish.”

Host Bret Baier referenced a Morning Consult poll in which 58 percent of respondents said they supported using the U.S. military to bolster local law enforcement.

“I think that poll is a little off,” Goldberg answered, “insofar as I think a lot of people think that means the National Guard, not necessarily federal troops.”

The contributor added that while he disagreed with Cotton’s stance, the piece was “a perfectly legitimate thing to run.”

Fox News’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.