69.3 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 27, 2020 2:11pm

Jordan Sekulow on the debate over reopening schools

By WWNR
News

Jordan Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s outside legal team and Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, weighs in on ‘The Next Revolution.’

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/

source

Recent Articles

Gov. DeSantis expects ‘full Super Bowl’ in Tampa in 2021 despite coronavirus unknowns

News WWNR -
0
Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Fla., at Raymond James Stadium next year and Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to have...
Read more

Consumers And COVID: Spending Patterns Adjust To The New Normal

Money WWNR -
0
By Ray Janssen, Senior Analyst, Invesco Fixed Income A temporary boost in durables spending has masked a severe drop in services spending. ...
Read more

Jordan Sekulow on the debate over reopening schools

News WWNR -
0
Jordan Sekulow, a member of President Trump's outside legal team and Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, weighs in on...
Read more

Sen. Blackburn: Dems’ ‘petty’ attempts to ‘demonize’ Amy Coney Barrett show what they think about conservative women

News WWNR -
0
Democrats are willing to "demonize" Amy Coney Barrett in an effort to derail President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee out of spite, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.,...
Read more

Willie Nelson debuts music video for single ‘Vote ‘Em Out’ encouraging people to unseat ‘bunch of clowns’

News WWNR -
0
As the November election draws closer, Willie Nelson debuted an animated music video for his single “Vote ‘Em Out” to encourage his fans...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gov. DeSantis expects ‘full Super Bowl’ in Tampa in 2021 despite coronavirus unknowns

WWNR -
0
Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Fla., at Raymond James Stadium next year and Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to have...
Read more
Money

Consumers And COVID: Spending Patterns Adjust To The New Normal

WWNR -
0
By Ray Janssen, Senior Analyst, Invesco Fixed Income A temporary boost in durables spending has masked a severe drop in services spending. ...
Read more
News

Sen. Blackburn: Dems’ ‘petty’ attempts to ‘demonize’ Amy Coney Barrett show what they think about conservative women

WWNR -
0
Democrats are willing to "demonize" Amy Coney Barrett in an effort to derail President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee out of spite, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.,...
Read more
News

Willie Nelson debuts music video for single ‘Vote ‘Em Out’ encouraging people to unseat ‘bunch of clowns’

WWNR -
0
As the November election draws closer, Willie Nelson debuted an animated music video for his single “Vote ‘Em Out” to encourage his fans...
Read more
News

Harmeet Dhillon: Amy Coney Barrett could have major impact on these landmark cases in Supreme Court

WWNR -
0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who President Trump nominated Saturday to serve on the Supreme Court, could have a major impact for decades to...
Read more
News

Seattle police arrest 10 for assaulting cops, smashing windows, setting fires

WWNR -
0
Seattle police made at least 10 arrests Saturday evening when Breonna Taylor protests devolved into chaos and violence as demonstrators set fires and damaged property...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap