Jordan ‘would bet my house’ Trump wins Ohio in November: ‘I think he’s gonna win by more’ than in ’16

President Trump will win Ohio in November and polls indicating otherwise are “baloney,” House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “The Story” Thursday.

Jordan, who accompanied Trump on a visit to a Whirlpool manufacturing plant earlier Thursday, told host Sandra Smith that the outpouring of support he saw leaves him in no doubt the president will pick up the Buckeye State’s 18 electoral votes once again.

TRUCK DRIVER: OHIO VOTERS WILL PICK TRUMP ECONOMIC AGENDA OVER ‘CHINA FRIENDLY’ BIDEN

“There were people from the airport to the Whirlpool plant, people lining the highway, Trump flags, Trump banners, Trump hats, it was great to see,” he said.

Trump won Ohio by eight percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but the most recent RealClear Politics polling average shows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 2.3-percentage point lead over the incumbent. No Republican has ever won the presidency without taking Ohio.

“I would bet my house that that’s not accurate and that the president is going to win the state just like he won it in 2016 … I think he’s gonna win by more,” Jordan said.

OHIO GOV. DEWINE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AHEAD OF TRUMP VISIT

Jordan said Ohioans understand that “this president is Ohio manufacturing and American manufacturing’s best friend … It’s about the trade policy, his willingness to stand up to China, to stand up for the American family, the American worker that was on display.”

The congressman also fired back at Trump critics who accused the president of making the trip as a desperate bid to garner last-minute support in Ohio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Totally disagree,” Jordan said. “The swamp has been wrong so many times. I completely disagree. This president is going to win, he’s going have coattails just like he did in ’16 … and all the conventional wisdom says we’re not going to win.

“Baloney, and if you’d been in Ohio today, you would see what I saw, which is that this state is going to go big for President Trump.”