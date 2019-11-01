31.6 F
Beckley
Friday, November 1, 2019 11:06am

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz make weight for UFC 244 at MSG

By WWNR
NewsSports



NEW YORK — The highly anticipated BMF title fight is now official.

Both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz made weight successfully Friday morning at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Masvidal was 169.6 pounds and Diaz was 170.4 for the welterweight (171-pound limit) bout. The two men will compete in the UFC 244 main event fight Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will award the winner between Diaz and Masvidal with the “baddest m—–f—–” title immediately afterward. The belt, which the UFC says is a one-off for this fight between two grizzled, hard-nosed veterans of MMA, will be unveiled at a news conference Friday evening.

Masvidal (34-13) has won two in a row, most recently a five-second knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July. That was the fastest KO in UFC history. The Miami native has won five of seven overall. Masvidal, 34, is ranked No. 5 among MMA welterweights by ESPN.

Diaz (20-11) returned from a three-year layoff to beat Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision at UFC 241 in August. The California native went 1-1 against Conor McGregor in 2016 in two of the biggest pay-per-view events in UFC history. Diaz, 34, has won four of six overall between the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

For the co-main event, Darren Till weighed in successfully at 186 pounds. Till was a big question mark. The former welterweight title contender arrived here only Thursday due to visa and travel issues. The UFC tabbed top middleweight Jared Cannonier as a replacement to fight Till’s opponent Kelvin Gastelum and he was in New York cutting weight in preparation. Gastelum, though, said Wednesday that he would not fight Cannonier on just two days notice and Till was the only opponent he’d consider — even if Till missed weight.



Source link

Recent Articles

Arizona house party shooting leaves 5 teens hospitalized, one in critical condition

News WWNR -
0
Five teenagers have been hospitalized following an early-morning drive-by shooting in Arizona on Friday, according to local police.Detective Luis Samudio of the Phoenix Police Department...
Read more

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz make weight for UFC 244 at MSG

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- The highly anticipated BMF title fight is now official.Both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz made weight successfully Friday morning at...
Read more

Lack Of Transparency Burns First Solar Investors Again – First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Money WWNR -
0
Despite horrible headlines citing that First Solar (FSLR) missed Wall Street revenue and EPS estimates by 74% and 45% respectively, its stock only...
Read more

Hannity: 'The Squad' takes aim at Trump, Nancy Pelosi

News WWNR -
0
President Trump fires back that the four Democratic congresswomen during MAGA rally in North Carolina. source
Read more

Washington Redskins’ Trent Williams reveals doctors gave him dire diagnosis: ‘I almost lost my life’

News WWNR -
0
Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams has yet to play a game during the 2019 season because of a holdout and distrust of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Arizona house party shooting leaves 5 teens hospitalized, one in critical condition

WWNR -
0
Five teenagers have been hospitalized following an early-morning drive-by shooting in Arizona on Friday, according to local police.Detective Luis Samudio of the Phoenix Police Department...
Read more
Money

Lack Of Transparency Burns First Solar Investors Again – First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

WWNR -
0
Despite horrible headlines citing that First Solar (FSLR) missed Wall Street revenue and EPS estimates by 74% and 45% respectively, its stock only...
Read more
video
News

Hannity: 'The Squad' takes aim at Trump, Nancy Pelosi

WWNR -
0
President Trump fires back that the four Democratic congresswomen during MAGA rally in North Carolina. source
Read more
News

Washington Redskins’ Trent Williams reveals doctors gave him dire diagnosis: ‘I almost lost my life’

WWNR -
0
Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams has yet to play a game during the 2019 season because of a holdout and distrust of...
Read more
News

Warren’s $52T ‘Medicare-for-all’ plan revealed: Campaign still claims no middle-class tax hikes needed

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s long-awaited "Medicare-for-all" funding plan projects the government-run health care system would cost a staggering sum of "just...
Read more
News

Ex-coal boss Don Blankenship files for third-party White House run

WWNR -
0
Former coal executive Don Blankenship – who spent a year in a federal prison over safety violations after 29 workers died in an...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap