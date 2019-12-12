Joy Behar: Trump’s ‘tactics’ working since polls show less support for impeachment

“The View” liberal co-host Joy Behar expressed her concerns Wednesday that President Trump may be getting his way in the impeachment battle, suggesting his “tactics” are working to sway public support.

Behar began the conversation by pointing to a new Quinnipiac poll that showed 51 percent of voters opposed impeachment.

“It looks like his tactics are working because last week, it was the opposite,” Behar said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a guest host, pushed back, telling Behar that the Democrats’ “tactics” “keep failing” while Trump has been using the same playbook.

“Why do you call them ‘tactics?’ They’re just protecting the Constitution,” Behar responded.

Christie stressed that impeachment was a “political process” and said he previously agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, last spring when she said the pursuit of impeachment should be “bipartisan.” He later pointed to the bipartisan support for impeachment that led to then-President Nixon’s resignation and how it “didn’t work” against President Clinton because that support for impeachment was partisan.

“Well, it was a little different with him,” Behar said, referring to Clinton. “He was sleeping with [Monica] Lewinsky, this guy is sleeping with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. It’s a little different.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin sided with Behar, asking, “who can’t see that president of the United States pressured a foreign government to dig up dirt on his political opponent?”