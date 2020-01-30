Juan Williams on vulnerable GOP senators voting against impeachment witnesses: ‘It’s going to be on their back’

As the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump continued Wednesday, “The Five” debated whether Democrats or Republicans could get members to vote against their party’s leadership on key issues.

“It’s possible that you could have some bipartisan agreement on acquittal,” co-host Dana Perino said. “Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama, they said they’re undecided, but people [on the GOP side] who count noses think that they might vote with them.”

‘COUP HAS STARTED,’ UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER’S ATTORNEY PROMISED IN 2017, VOWING TO IMPEACH AND ‘GET RID OF’ TRUMP

Co-host Jesse Watters brought up the unpopularity of impeachment in those senators states before saying, “I don’t see how Manchin or someone like that could vote against their own constituents and side with Chuck Schumer.”

Politico reported on Tuesday that Democrats were apparently divided over whether to remove Trump from office on the charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power — neither of which is a defined federal crime. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., predicted on “Fox & Friends” that some of those Democrats would eventually join Republicans in clearing Trump of wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Juan Williams said it was possible a few Democrats could vote for acquittal but changed the focus to Republican moderates who are vulnerable in their own districts.

“These Republicans who … vote to block witnesses and to block the admission of new documents … It’s going to be on their back, it’ll be at the top of the ticket,” Williams said. “They’re gonna have to explain why you think a fair trial does not include the guy who is the most pertinent [former National Security Adviser John Bolton] to direct testimony about what the president is doing.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this article.