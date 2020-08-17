69.4 F
Beckley
Monday, August 17, 2020 9:34pm

Juan Williams previews DNC opening night: ‘Tonight is about Michelle Obama’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


All eyes will be trained on former first lady Michelle Obama‘s remarks on the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, when she will join a lineup of influential party leaders offering support for the party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

“Tonight is about Michelle Obama,” “The Five” co-host Juan Williams told his fellow panelists.

DNC SPEAKERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MICHELLE OBAMA

“That’s what we will be talking about in the morning, Michelle Obama with her 37 million Instagram followers, with her 67% approval rating, obviously bipartisan. You don’t get those numbers unless [it’s] women on both sides, and that’s the point. The target audience here are people who listen to Michelle Obama.”

Michelle Obama and Joe Biden chat during a Veteran's Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in 2013. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Michelle Obama and Joe Biden chat during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in 2013. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Obama is expected to speak between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Milwaukee had been preparing to host the convention, which was expected to draw 50,000 guests before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her appearance Monday comes just weeks after the former first lady revealed she was suffering from “some form of low-grade depression” tied to the lockdown measures as well as racial tensions in the U.S., Williams noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When she talks about the virus, when she talks about race relations, when she … [says that] the whole atmosphere with the quarantine and the politics is just … depressing, she is speaking on a level that resonates,” he told co-host Dana Perino.

“It penetrates with a lot of Americans.”

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

American man who was detained in Lebanon for six months dies of cancer, family says

News WWNR -
0
Amer Fakhoury, the New Hampshire man who was beaten and tortured after being detained during a family vacation in Lebanon nearly a year...
Read more

Juan Williams previews DNC opening night: ‘Tonight is about Michelle Obama’

News WWNR -
0
All eyes will be trained on former first lady Michelle Obama's remarks on the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, when she will join...
Read more

MSNBC guest claims ‘two out of three trifling White men’ will back Trump in November

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal lashed out Saturday at what he called "trifling" White men, predicting that "two out of three" of them would support...
Read more

Byron York pushes back on claims Trump is trying to suppress mail-in votes: ‘Simply not happening’

News WWNR -
0
The accusation that President Trump is crippling the Postal Service to suppress the vote and interfere with the election is “simply not happening,” Washington...
Read more

Broken curfews, COVID outbreaks and … bubble ball? Passan on MLB’s latest 2020 battles

News WWNR -
0
12:00 PM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"The fallout from...
Read more

Related Stories

News

American man who was detained in Lebanon for six months dies of cancer, family says

WWNR -
0
Amer Fakhoury, the New Hampshire man who was beaten and tortured after being detained during a family vacation in Lebanon nearly a year...
Read more
News

MSNBC guest claims ‘two out of three trifling White men’ will back Trump in November

WWNR -
0
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal lashed out Saturday at what he called "trifling" White men, predicting that "two out of three" of them would support...
Read more
News

Byron York pushes back on claims Trump is trying to suppress mail-in votes: ‘Simply not happening’

WWNR -
0
The accusation that President Trump is crippling the Postal Service to suppress the vote and interfere with the election is “simply not happening,” Washington...
Read more
News

Broken curfews, COVID outbreaks and … bubble ball? Passan on MLB’s latest 2020 battles

WWNR -
0
12:00 PM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"The fallout from...
Read more
News

Schanzer, Badran: Why we must steer clear of the Lebanon aid trap

WWNR -
0
A quiet debate has erupted inside the United States bureaucracy in the aftermath of the August 4 explosion at the Beirut Port that...
Read more
News

Trump pushes back on Dem claims he’s trying to ‘sabotage’ the election by ‘manipulating’ Postal Service

WWNR -
0
President Trump pushed back on Democrats' claims he's trying to "sabotage" the 2020 presidential election by “manipulating” the U.S. Postal Service, saying “it’s been run horribly” for...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap