64.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 29, 2020 1:15pm

Judge allows would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley to display his artwork

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that John Hinckley, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Regan in 1981, may display his artwork under his name.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman made the decision after Hinckley completed a new risk assessment test of his mental health but said the now-65-year-old must inform his treatment team of his plans to display his works.

“If clinically indicated, they may terminate Mr. Hinckley’s ability to publicly display his creative works,” Friedman wrote of Hinckley’s doctors, who will monitor any feedback Hinckley receives for his work, in the decision.

In this photo taken March 19, 2015, John Hinckley gets into his mother's car in front of a recreation center in Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)

In this photo taken March 19, 2015, John Hinckley gets into his mother’s car in front of a recreation center in Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)

Hinckley was arrested when he was 25 after the assassination attempt that left press secretary James Brady partially paralyzed and two others with injuries. Jurors found Hinckley, who was suffering from psychosis at the time, not guilty by reason of insanity and sent him to a psychiatric hospital.

JUDGE REJECTS DOJ ATTEMPT TO REPLACE DONALD TRUMP AS DEFENDANT IN JEAN E. CARROLL CASE

He spent decades at the hospital before gradually being allowed to spend more time with his mother in Williamsburg, Va.; he moved in with her permanently in 2016, though he still faces some restrictions like being unable to own a gun or contact any of the families of his victims.

Barry Levine, who represents Hinckley, said during a September court hearing that Hinckley should eventually be granted unconditional release after doctors said he had “sufficiently recovered his sanity and will not, in the reasonable future, be a danger to himself or others.”

In this photo taken March 18, 2015, the signature on a painting by John Hinkley is seen in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

In this photo taken March 18, 2015, the signature on a painting by John Hinkley is seen in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

There was a question brought up during a September court hearing asking whether Hinckley could make money from his art. Hinckley has told doctors over the years that he regrets not being able to show or sell his paintings, most of which are landscapes, according to previously filed court documents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t have a microphone in my hand. I don’t have the video camera. So no one can hear my music. No one can see my art,” he told doctors. “I have these other aspects of my life that no one knows about. I’m an artist. I’m a musician. Nobody knows that. They just see me as the guy who tried to kill Reagan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Judge allows would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley to display his artwork

News WWNR -
0
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that John Hinckley, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Regan in 1981, may display his artwork under...
Read more

Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin rescued by New Jersey animal control officers

News WWNR -
0
This is like that episode of “The Office” where Dwight gets his head stuck in a pumpkin, only much, much sadder.Animal control officers...
Read more

Sen. Tim Kaine: Joe Biden has my vote. He will restore character, compassion and competence to our nation

News WWNR -
0
I stepped outside my home in Richmond last Saturday to get the morning paper and read the front-page headline—“U.S. Sets One Day Record...
Read more

Biden’s brother refuses to answer questions about China deals

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Joe Biden's brother Jim...
Read more

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, No. 1 in 2022 recruiting class, decommits from Texas Longhorns

News WWNR -
0
Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, announced Wednesday he had decommitted from Texas.Ewers is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin rescued by New Jersey animal control officers

WWNR -
0
This is like that episode of “The Office” where Dwight gets his head stuck in a pumpkin, only much, much sadder.Animal control officers...
Read more
News

Sen. Tim Kaine: Joe Biden has my vote. He will restore character, compassion and competence to our nation

WWNR -
0
I stepped outside my home in Richmond last Saturday to get the morning paper and read the front-page headline—“U.S. Sets One Day Record...
Read more
News

Biden’s brother refuses to answer questions about China deals

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Joe Biden's brother Jim...
Read more
News

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, No. 1 in 2022 recruiting class, decommits from Texas Longhorns

WWNR -
0
Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, announced Wednesday he had decommitted from Texas.Ewers is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound...
Read more
News

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: Americans are in two politically warring camps — each side hates the other

WWNR -
0
During the darkest days of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine, the British-born American political philosopher, wrote of his adopted country: “These are the...
Read more
News

Philadelphia police bomb squad, ATF on scene after explosives found in van: reports

WWNR -
0
Multiple explosive devices were found inside a van near Center City Philadelphia on Wednesday night, prompting a response by the city police bomb...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap