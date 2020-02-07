Judge Jeanine calls out Pelosi for claiming she doesn’t hate Trump: ‘I don’t believe you’

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro on Friday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having fueled an ongoing feud with President Trump since his election in 2016.

“I will never forget when she pointed the finger at that person and said ‘I don’t hate anybody,'” the host of “Justice with Jeanine,” told “Fox & Friends.”

“Are you kidding?” Pirro said, baffled.

“You don’t hate anybody? I mean, go to church and say that — I don’t believe you. You hate Donald Trump [and] you’ve hated him from the moment he got in. And the fact that this was partisan and one party trying to take out a president when we voted him in. That’s not America; that’s not how we do it here.”

Pelosi and Trump continued their feud Thursday, as they both appeared at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“You’re impeached forever, you are never getting rid of that scar,” Pelosi declared at a press conference, even as Trump took a series of victory laps.

Pelosi ripped up Trump’s State of the Union speech in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, later saying she did it because she couldn’t find “a word of truth” on the pages. The following day, at the breakfast, she continued to rail against the address whileTrump held up two newspapers with blaring “Acquitted” headlines.

Trump first picked up a USA Today newspaper and presented it before the audience. He then put it down and picked up a copy of Thursday’s Washington Post, which had a similar headline.

He later addressed the audience and took some not-so-subtle swipes at Pelosi once more.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when you know that is not so,” he said.

Pelosi had publicly said during the impeachment process that she and fellow Democrats were “prayerful” and that she prays for the president.

Pirro placed the blame on the left for sowing divisions in the country ever since Trump won the 2016 election.

“We as Americans have a right to say ‘You’ve pitted us one against another for three years. … I’ve run for office five times. I’ve never seen the country like this and they won’t stop,” she said, adding that the left spread “falsehoods” for years about Trump and Russia.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.