Judge Jeanine Pirro says Flynn case judge should be ’embarrassed to put a robe on’ after unusual order

Judge Jeanine Pirro told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan‘s decision to allow a third party to present arguments opposing the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn was “absolutely foreign.”

“The judge has an obligation to rule on the case before him,” Pirro told host Tucker Carlson. “It is not complicated. It is a motion to dismiss with one of the most fact-laden affidavit[s] … behind it to support the application to dismiss. It’s a ministerial move that this judge apparently doesn’t want to make.”

JUDGE IN FLYNN CASE APPOINTS THIRD PARTY TO ‘PRESENT ARGUMENTS’ AGAINST DISMISSAL

Earlier Wednesday, Sullivan appointed retired New York federal judge John Gleeson as an “amicus curiae,” or friend of the court. On Tuesday, Sullivan issued an order indicating he’ll soon accept “amicus” submissions in the case — drawing immediate scrutiny and a planned ethics complaint against Sullivan, who had previously refused to hear amicus briefs in the case.

“Now, they want to bring in the clowns,” the “Justice with Judge Jeanine” host told Carlson. “This morning, it was all the retired Watergate attorneys who want to come in and now we’re going to bring in someone else to tell the judge how to rule. He’s [Sullivan’s] been a judge for 30 years.”

Pirro called on for Sullivan to “recuse himself,” adding that he “should be embarrassed to put a robe on.”

“This judge doesn’t belong on that case,” Pirro said. “And now what he’s doing is he’s poisoning the 2020 election … He’s trying to destroy the whole thing so that [Attorney General William] Barr looks like the villain here.”