81.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:39pm

Judge Napolitano explains if Pelosi could become acting president if election results are delayed past Jan. 20

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Could House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., become president if there is no election result by January?

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano told “Varney & Co.” on Thursday whether Pelosi would automatically assume the role of acting president if the 2020 election is delayed.

PELOSI SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN’T DEBATE TRUMP: ‘I WOULDN’T LEGITIMIZE A CONVERSATION WITH HIM’

“It might be right,” Napolitano told host Stuart Varney. “President Trump’s term ends at precisely noon on Jan. 20, 2021. If the Electoral College has not yet named a successor, presumably either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, then whoever is the speaker of the House would become the acting president of the United States.”

He explained, “If the Democrats retain their majority in the House, and it appears likely that they will, but if they do, and if they choose Mrs. Pelosi, knowing at that point that they’re choosing the president of the United States, then it would be she.”

ANDREW NAPOLITANO: SELL POST OFFICE TO HIGHEST BIDDER

Democrats could choose someone else or the Republicans could have the majority if they flip the House in November, the judge said.

“Stated simply,” he added, “whoever is the sitting speaker of the United States, would become president at noon on Jan. 20, 2021, if the Electoral College has failed to elect someone.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Napolitano further explained that if the Electoral College is unable to choose a successor, the election would go to the House of Representatives, not for a majority vote, but a vote by state, in which each state delegation would vote on their own, independent of their state’s election results, and whoever has a majority of 26 states would become president until Jan. 20, 2025.

“That has happened,” Napolitano noted. “That’s how Thomas Jefferson was elected the first time around in 1800.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Fox News attracts 7.1 million viewers on third night of RNC, dominating competition

News WWNR -
0
Fox News Channel averaged 7.1 million viewers during the 10 p.m. ET hour on night three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, while no other network cracked the two...
Read more

Judge Napolitano explains if Pelosi could become acting president if election results are delayed past Jan. 20

News WWNR -
0
Could House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., become president if there is no election result by January?Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano told...
Read more

NBA players decide to resume playoffs

News WWNR -
0
NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, a source tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Thursday's three playoff games will be postponed. A resumption of...
Read more

Warriors’ Draymond Green advocates for sports to continue after NBA players’ strike

News WWNR -
0
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green offered a message early Thursday to those who say sports can be put on the backburner for...
Read more

Pompeo’s Mideast trip vital to advancing goal of peace, analyst tells Fox News

News WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a lot of heat, particularly from Democrats, for addressing the Republican National Convention this week while on a trip...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Fox News attracts 7.1 million viewers on third night of RNC, dominating competition

WWNR -
0
Fox News Channel averaged 7.1 million viewers during the 10 p.m. ET hour on night three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, while no other network cracked the two...
Read more
News

NBA players decide to resume playoffs

WWNR -
0
NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, a source tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Thursday's three playoff games will be postponed. A resumption of...
Read more
News

Warriors’ Draymond Green advocates for sports to continue after NBA players’ strike

WWNR -
0
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green offered a message early Thursday to those who say sports can be put on the backburner for...
Read more
News

Pompeo’s Mideast trip vital to advancing goal of peace, analyst tells Fox News

WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a lot of heat, particularly from Democrats, for addressing the Republican National Convention this week while on a trip...
Read more
News

Former Bush, Romney, McCain officials endorse Biden, target Trump ahead of key RNC speech

WWNR -
0
Campaign staffers of former President George W. Bush and former presidential candidates Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain have endorsed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe...
Read more
News

Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Why I left Democratic Party – and how GOP keeping US strong, prosperous

WWNR -
0
America was founded by statesmen who were guided by strong moral and political principles. These principles have allowed this nation to flourish and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap