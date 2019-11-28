A federal district court judge on Wednesday issued a temporary stay of her order this week that former White House counsel Don McGahn comply with House Democrats’ subpoena for testimony.
Judge temporarily stays McGahn subpoena
A federal district court judge on Wednesday issued a temporary stay of her order this week that former White House counsel Don McGahn...
Georgia WR Lawrence Cager (ankle) could miss several weeks
Georgia senior Lawrence Cager, the team's top wide receiver, injured his ankle in practice Wednesday, and the Bulldogs fear the injury might cause...
Judges place temporary hold on ex-White House lawyer ruling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Appeals court judges put on hold a ruling by a lower court that would require former White House Counsel Don...
AP: Swing-State Voters Skeptical of Impeachment
Voters in Wisconsin, a key 2020 swing state, are expressing disinterest at the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a report...
Ebola response workers killed in armed attacks in eastern Congo: UN
BENI, Congo (AP) -- Rebels have attacked and killed Ebola response workers in eastern Congo, the World Health Organization chief said Thursday, an...
