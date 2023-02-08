Judiciary Advances Electrically Distracted Driving Act

The Judiciary Committee met this afternoon to consider the following legislation.

House Bill 2218 creates the Electronically Distracted Driving Act, expanding the prohibitions on distracted driving of motorists utilizing a wireless communication device and stand-alone electronic devices. The Committee Substitute adds exemptions including smart watches and audio recorders as they do not pertain to the context of the bill.

House Bill 2548 clarifies that the temporary identification cards issued upon release to an inmate are at no cost to the inmate and extend the validity of the temporary identification cards to 180 days.

House Bill 2621 requires the Insurance Commissioner to formulate testing and continuing education requirements for all applicants and license renewals for professional bondsmen in criminal cases.

House Bill 3149 would have adopted the Uniform Collaborative Law Act. The bill was tabled.

House Bill 2599 creates the utility pole rights-of-way and easement mapping initiative The bill requires pole owners to provide information to the Department of Economic Development to map the poles. The Department of Economic Development is to use the information to create maps with specific information about the poles.

House Bill 2970 provides additional reasons for a civil action to be filed to expunge criminal records.

House Bill 2605 enacts a Good Samaritan Law. The bill provides that persons who render assistance to a person in an accident, emergency, or disaster, without remuneration, are not liable for civil damages. The bill also states that persons trained in a qualified program of emergency response who render assistance to a person in an accident, emergency, or disaster, without remuneration, are not liable for civil damages.