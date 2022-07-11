Beckley, W.Va. (July 11) – Nicholas County resident Judy Moore has elevated her leadership

position in the New River Gorge region. Moore was named Deputy Director of Operations of

the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), effective July 1, adding to her

roles overseeing the West Virginia Hive and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN).

NRGRDA executive director Jina Belcher said Moore’s outstanding management of the Hive and

CRAN made this promotion an easy decision. “Judy and I have worked in lockstep over the last

two years to ensure that the alignment of the NRGRDA suite of programming is cohesive and

our work is collectively impactful. Our board of directors and full team have the ultimate

confidence in Judy’s work ethic, determination to succeed, and results in community and

economic development,” said Belcher. “I’m honored to work alongside Judy to continue to

grow our project portfolio and elevate her to a position that will allow her to take equal

ownership of NRGRDA decisions, strategic focus, and the organization’s operations.”

Moore has been the executive director of the West Virginia Hive since November 2017 where

she has built the program to serve a consistent business portfolio of more than 100 incubation

and acceleration clients. She led the creation of the Country Roads Angel Network in 2020,

becoming its managing director and then president. CRAN is the state’s only accredited angel

investment network and has thus far made investments totaling more than $700,000 to four

new Mountain State businesses.

As the Hive director, Moore focuses on establishing partnerships and alliances that provide

increased access to resources for businesses and entrepreneurs. She works with her team of

business advisors, support network, and funders to bring about more effective and efficient

means through which regional entrepreneurs can operate successful establishments.

Prior to her present position, Moore served as a WV Hive business advisor, offering one-on-one

advising to local start-ups, business owners, and future entrepreneurs to provide them a

personal connection and guide to the business world. Before joining the WV Hive, she was

employed as an Assistant Director at West Virginia University’s National Alternative Fuels

Training Consortium (NAFTC) where her primary roles included providing leadership in areas of

creative direction, media relations, and management of the communications, marketing, and

education and outreach efforts of the organization.

Moore earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from American Intercontinental University and a

Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic

and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and

Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional

economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of

financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and

serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical

assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator

of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/