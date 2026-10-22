Judy Moore Named Operations Director for Country Roads Angel Network

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Judy Moore, a longtime advocate for entrepreneurship and economic development in West Virginia, has been named director of operations for Country Roads Angel Network, a nonprofit investment organization that connects startup businesses with qualified investors.

Moore helped establish the network while serving as deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and later served as its president. She returns to the organization after leading the West Virginia Hive Network from 2017 through October 2025.

The organization, known as CRAN, works to connect early-stage companies with investors who can provide funding, mentorship and business expertise. Since making its first investment in 2020, CRAN has invested nearly $2 million in 15 ventures and helped attract more than $15 million in additional capital for participating businesses.

“CRAN is so excited to have Judy rejoining the operations team,” said Kevin Combs, CRAN co-founder and chairman. “Judy did an incredible job in helping guide CRAN through its early years, and I couldn’t think of anyone else I’d rather work with to assist CRAN in growing into this next phase of its life.”

Moore, a Nicholas County native, holds a bachelor’s degree in visual communication from American InterContinental University and a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University.

During her tenure with the Hive Network, Moore oversaw programs that provided business advising, technical assistance and resource connections to entrepreneurs across southern West Virginia. Her service has also included board positions with the West Virginia Creative Network, West Virginia Women’s Business Center and the West Virginia Community Development Hub.

Moore has received several honors for her work in entrepreneurship and community development, including being named a 2024 West Virginia Wonder Woman by WV Living magazine and a 2024 Sharp Shooter by West Virginia Executive magazine.

“Having been part of CRAN’s creation and early growth, returning to the organization in this role is especially exciting for me,” Moore said. “I’ve always believed in the potential of West Virginia entrepreneurs and the importance of connecting them with the capital, expertise and relationships they need to succeed.”

She said she looks forward to helping expand CRAN’s impact and assisting West Virginia businesses as they pursue growth opportunities.

Country Roads Angel Network is a West Virginia nonprofit organization that supports companies with a connection to the state by linking them with potential investors and experienced business professionals. The organization received startup support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and has also been backed by the One Foundation, Massey Family Foundation, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

CRAN is led by Chairman Kevin Combs and Vice Chairman Marc Halbritter. For more information, visit www.wvcran.com.