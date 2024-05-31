Judy Moore of NRGRDA Named ‘Sharp Shooter’In Annual Competition by West Virginia Executive Magazine

Charleston, W.Va. (May 31, 2024) – Judy Moore, Deputy Director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and Executive Director of the WV Hive, was named

a 2024 “Sharp Shooter” in the annual recognition by the West Virginia Executive (WVE)

magazine. Moore and other members of the 10-member Sharp Shooters class were honored at

a reception at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, W.Va.

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA Executive Director, said about her colleague, “Your unwavering

commitment to connecting our local businesses and communities of the New River Gorge

region with the resources they need to thrive makes this a well-deserved honor. As an

invaluable asset to both the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the WV

Hive, thank you for your dedication. You exemplify the importance of collaboration and support

in regional development.”

For Moore, destiny has always led her life’s path and career, bringing her back home to where

she was born and raised — Craigsville in Nicholas County — to empower entrepreneurs

throughout the Mountain State.

“I am 100% certain there is not another career path that would make me happier than the work

I am currently doing,” she said. Before co-leading operations for NRGRDA—including human

resources, finance and marketing—and running all functions for the WV Hive entrepreneurship

program, including fundraising and development of new projects and programs, Moore

acquired valuable skills she still utilizes today.

After high school, Moore worked at the Sears and Roebuck catalog center where she learned

the importance of taking care of customers, taking that mentality with her to her next role at

Bright of America in Summersville. After five years, she was promoted to executive assistant to

the CEO of Bright Enterprises. In this role, she helped the CEO lead not only Bright of America

but Land Use Company, Winter Place Ski Resort, Glade Springs and multiple other companies.

“This position helped prepare me for my current role at the WV Hive, providing experience

working within multiple types of businesses and carrying a load of responsibility, including my

first supervisory role,” she says.

After moving to Florida and working for a global concrete producer, Moore and her family

moved back to West Virginia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in visual communication

from American Intercontinental University and a master’s degree in integrated marketing

communications from West Virginia University (WVU). She led marketing, communications and

event planning for a WVU research corporation program.

By 2017, she and her family moved once more, settling in her hometown where she started at

NRGRDA as a business advisor for its entrepreneurial arm — the WV Hive. Before the end of the

year, she was promoted to executive director of the small business develoipment program and

was tasked with providing local visionaries and small business owners the tools they needed to

flourish.

Moore’s immersion into the environment of Southern West Virginia’s entrepreneurs provided

her the alignment she sought between her career and helping the community she loves.

“I took the position of business advisor with WV Hive not only as a career move but also as an

opportunity to return to my roots in Southern West Virginia where my heart remained,” she

says. “The Hive has always been a very important program to me because it is something that I

built and will last long after I’m gone.”

Throughout her childhood, Moore’s parents taught her the importance of community service,

which is where her desire to give back began. Her mother and father, despite working long

hours in dangerous coal mines and home gardens to provide for their family, made time to be

pillars of their church.

Not only has Moore given back to her community through her nearly 20 years of not-for-profit

and nonprofit work, but she sought opportunities to mentor students throughout their careers,

build leaders among her staff and volunteer for church functions that help people who need it

most.

Her service includes preparing food for the Fairmont Soup Opera and organizing church events

such as The Power Team and various classes and activities like vacation Bible school.

Currently, Moore leads the women’s group at her church, which includes overseeing monthly

Bible studies, coordinating monthly nursing home ministries and coordinating Christmas

outreach activities like purchasing and assembling shoebox sized gift boxes for nursing home

residents as well as gifts for children at the local Kathleen & John Faltis Child Shelter. She also

serves on three boards, including Tamarack for the Arts, West Virginia Women’s Business

Center and the West Virginia Community Development Hub.

“I was raised in a Christian home and believe in the spiritual discipline of service. It is important

to me to serve in this way and fulfill this spiritual obligation,” she said. “I believe we all have a

responsibility to make our home a better place for future generations, and that belief charts my

path. West Virginia is home and I love it.”

West Virginia Executive’s Sharp Shooters are West Virginians over the age of 43 who have built

their reputations on a commitment to career and community success and represent what is

great about the past and exciting about the future of the Mountain State. According to the

magazine, they have strict criteria for choosing Sharp Shooters ensuring “they are the best of

the best.” Nominees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position

for at least five years and must actively participate in community service and philanthropic

endeavors, as well as efforts to move the Mountain State forward to prosperity. Past and

present service to West Virginia is the critical component to choosing each Sharp Shooter from

the long list of nominees WVE receives each year because it shows that the contender is

invested not just in their own success but in the success of others and the future of the state.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic

and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and

Summers. More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/

The West Virginia Hive – NRGRDA’s entrepreneurial arm – offers professional technical

assistance for new and existing business owners throughout a 13-county region of southern

West Virginia. Learn more at wvhive.com