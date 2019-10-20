56.2 F
Julianne Hough stuns as Jolene in Dolly Parton ‘Heartstrings’ sneak peek

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Dolly Parton talks sexual harassment, feminism and why she avoids politics

Country legend Dolly Parton is clearing the air, making known her views on the #MeToo movement and feminism in general. Parton said she has experienced sexual harassment but most likely not to the extent as other women who have spoken up had. The country singer also says that she relates to feminists but is hesitant to label herself as one because she never saw herself in that way.

Julianne Hough embodies the redheaded temptress Jolene in “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

In images newly released from Netflix, Parton, 73, is pictured with Hough, 31, who stars as the inspiration for Parton’s signature country ballad.

Hough rocks auburn locks and a series of crop tops for the role in the anthology series.

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton's smash "Jolene" in the streaming series.

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton’s smash “Jolene” in the streaming series.
(Netflix)

Entertainment Weekly reports that Parton will appear as a character named Babe in the episode.

Babe runs the local bar where Jolene, “a flirtatious free spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, Ga., to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter,” works.

Babe will reportedly serve as a maternal figure to Jolene in the show.

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton's smash "Jolene" in the streaming series.

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton’s smash “Jolene” in the streaming series.
(Netflix)

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will also appear in the episode as a woman pulled into Jolene’s world after becoming president of the Coventry Women’s League.

Actor Dallas Roberts plays a husband in the series going through a midlife crisis and questioning how happy he is in his marriage.

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” drops on Netflix on Nov. 22.



