Junior middleweight Patrick Day undergoes emergency brain surgery after KO

Junior middleweight Patrick Day was in a coma following emergency brain surgery after suffering a brutal 10th-round knockout at the hands of prospect Charles Conwell on Saturday night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Cleveland, dominated the fight, dropping Day with right hands in the fourth and eighth rounds before landing two rights and a left hook that knocked him out cold in the 10th round, causing referee Celestino Ruiz to wave off the fight at 1 minute, 46 seconds.

Day, 27, was down for several minutes while receiving medical attention and was eventually taken out of the ring on a stretcher and rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Day remained unconscious as he was taken to an ambulance and then suffered a seizure before arriving at the hospital’s emergency room for treatment, according to sources.

At some point after arriving at the hospital, Day, who was given a breathing tube, went into a coma, according to a source with knowledge of Day’s condition, although it is unclear if he lapsed into it naturally or if doctors placed him in a medically induced coma, which is a method used to allow time for swelling on the brain to go down.

Day (17-4-1, 6 KOs), of Freeport, New York, suffered his second defeat in a row following a 10-round decision loss to emerging junior middleweight contender Carlos Adames on June 28. Conwell improved to 11-0, with eight KOs.

In 2012, Day was the New York Daily News Golden Gloves champion, USA Boxing welterweight national champion, and the Sugar Ray Robinson Outstanding Athlete award recipient. He was also a 2012 U.S. Olympic alternate.

Saturday’s bout was on the undercard of former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut, a seventh-round knockout victory over Chazz Witherspoon.