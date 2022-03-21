Junior Nursing Academy returns to WVU Tech’s campus this summer

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Southern West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy, hosted by the West Virginia University School of Nursing, will be June 14-16, 2022. The day camp will be held on WVU Tech’s campus and give participants a sneak peek of what it might be like to be a college nursing student while giving them hands-on experiences.

There is no cost to attend, but spots are limited. Students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and be entering the 8th, 9th or 10th grade in August 2022. Applicants must also submit a one-page essay that explains their interest in nursing and why they want to attend.

The academy will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, with an award and pinning ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on June 16. Each participant will receive a uniform, shirt, stethoscope, backpack and blood pressure cuff.

Students will take trips to two local hospitals and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. By the end of the camp, students will be certified in CPR, know how to take vital signs and have a better understanding of the nursing field. Each student is paired with a professional registered nurse as their mentor for the week.

Hillary Parcell, Assistant Professor and Department Chair of the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus, says she wants the camp to address the nursing shortage and to reach students in their middle school and early high school educations so they can be better prepared for a career in nursing.

“Our hope is to inspire students to pursue the nursing profession. The experiences during the camp will help students gain a clear understanding of what nursing is all about. We enjoy hosting this camp for southern West Virginia because it is such a great hands-on opportunity to expose young minds to the profession of nursing,” says Parcell.

The Southern West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy is sponsored by the West Virginia Center for Nursing, Raleigh General Hospital, Appalachian Regional Hospital, AirEvac, WVU Tech and the WVU School of Nursing.

Applications are open now and will be accepted until April 15, 2022. Apply for the camp or get more information at camps.wvutech.edu.