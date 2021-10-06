Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center seeks community input on how they can better meet the needs of children and families.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) A Local Child Advocacy Organization is asking for the communities assistance in identifying community needs.

Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews in a safe, child-friendly environment during investigations of child maltreatment, with a special focus on sexual abuse and severe physical abuse. The CAC also offers crisis support, education, and referrals for non-offending caregivers through Family Advocacy and Counseling. We aim to raise awareness of child sexual abuse locally and provide community members with the education and tools needed to prevent situations that place children at risk for child sexual abuse.



Just For Kids CAC says in a press release that it is working to ensure that our program is able to best serve all groups in our community. “We hope to identify those groups (e.g. ethnic, cultural, children or adults with disabilities, sexual orientation, religious, socio-economic status, etc.) who are most in need of services and to understand how we can best meet their needs.”

Please help us identify how we can better meet the needs of children and families in Raleigh and Fayette Counties by taking this quick and anonymous survey:

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE



https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q6LSQ5V



www.jfkwv.com