JUSTICE COMPANIES ANNOUNCE LAWSUIT AGAINST CARTER BANK

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — James C. Justice, II, Cathy Justice, and James C. “Jay” Justice, III, along with 15 of the Justice family’s companies today announced that they have filed suit against Carter Bank & Trust (“Carter Bank”), Carter Bankshares, Inc., Carter Bank’s CEO, and the members of its board of directors. The suit seeks in excess of $1 billion in damages arising from the defendants’ illegally blocking the Justice plaintiffs from doing business with lenders other than Carter Bank. The suit asserts that the defendants violated the federal Bank Holding Company Act, among other laws.