Justice signs Senate Bill 1002 allocating $150 million in supplemental for highway funding

The WVDOH has used a portion of those supplemental budget appropriations for new equipment, but this year, it plans to use the funding solely for additional paving projects throughout the state. In all, the supplemental budget appropriation will pay for 499 paving projects on more than 973 miles of road that aren’t covered by federal highway funds.



A few of the projects to be paid for with the $150 million appropriation include portions of 55 different roads in Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Mason, and Putnam counties; 83 roads in Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties; 51 roads in Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Roane counties; 79 roads in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties; 46 roads in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan counties; 15 roads in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties; 43 roads in Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties; 42 roads in Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties; 17 roads in Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties; and 68 roads in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.



TRAVEL PLAZA UPDATE

Also today, Gov. Justice provided an update on renovations to the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike, which are expected to open in time for Thanksgiving.



“When we pull the rope, we make things happen,” Gov. Justice said. “We are spending over $122 million on the travel centers, and think how that’s going to promote West Virginia to all of these people traveling to our amazing state. These are so important, because they are part of every visitor’s great experience as they visit West Virginia. I am so impressed with the current construction, and I can’t wait to see the finished product.”