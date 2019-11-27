47.3 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:56am

Justin Haskins: America doesn’t want socialism in 2020

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Americans don’t want socialism in 2020, the author of “Socialism Is Evil” Justin Haskins argued Wednesday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, the Heartland Institute editorial director said that the root of the Democratic Party‘s socialist message stems from the results of the 2016 primary, in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but lose the election.

Haskins said that the so-called “Bernie Bros” were extremely frustrated with Clinton, who represented the establishment wing of the party, and that they felt they needed to have a purist candidate take up the mantle.

JUSTIN HASKINS: ELIZABETH WARREN IS A SOCIALIST — IF SHE’S THE DEM NOMINEE, THIS HAPPENS IN 2020

However, in a 2020 campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla. on Tuesday, President Trump had a message for his socialist opponents. “To those who would try to impose the horrors of socialism on our country, I say again tonight: America will never be a socialist country. Ever,” he told the cheering crowd.

Haskins also spoke about a recent Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,000 likely voters that revealed 50 percent of those surveyed said they would not vote for a 2020 presidential candidate who identifies as a socialist.

But, Haskins noted, the “vast majority” of Democratic candidates are socialist candidates.

“They may not call themselves socialists but they, in fact, are endorsing socialist policies,” he explained, likening the the Green New Deal to socialism.

“Outside of the Democratic Party, 50 percent of independents said they would not vote for a socialist and even one in three Democrats said they would not vote for a socialist in the survey,” he told Doocy.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

Haskins said that there is “no chance a socialist will win” if the “conversation becomes a question, a choice, between socialism and free enterprise, socialism and free markets, socialism and individual liberty.”

“If that’s the question, then absolutely Donald Trump will be very successful in 2020,” he predicted.



Source link

Recent Articles

College Football Playoff implications lift Alabama-Auburn to the top of Week 14’s games

News WWNR -
0
There's no way -- just no way -- Clemson loses to rival South Carolina on Saturday, right?Ask Georgia how improbable that is.Georgia lost...
Read more

U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme...
Read more

Hannity: Russia hoax is dead and buried, truth prevailed

News WWNR -
0
Robert Mueller's congressional testimony did not go as Democrats had hoped. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more

Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance

Money WWNR -
0
Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance Source link
Read more

Justin Haskins: America doesn’t want socialism in 2020

News WWNR -
0
Americans don't want socialism in 2020, the author of "Socialism Is Evil" Justin Haskins argued Wednesday.Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve...
Read more

Related Stories

News

College Football Playoff implications lift Alabama-Auburn to the top of Week 14’s games

WWNR -
0
There's no way -- just no way -- Clemson loses to rival South Carolina on Saturday, right?Ask Georgia how improbable that is.Georgia lost...
Read more
News

U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme...
Read more
video
News

Hannity: Russia hoax is dead and buried, truth prevailed

WWNR -
0
Robert Mueller's congressional testimony did not go as Democrats had hoped. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more
Money

Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance

WWNR -
0
Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance Source link
Read more
News

Patrick Schwarzenegger on family’s new blended Thanksgiving plans with Chris Pratt and sister Katherine

WWNR -
0
Patrick Schwarzenegger has a large family and it keeps growing.The actor, 26, opened up about their plans for Thanksgiving while attending Sunday’s American Music...
Read more
News

Wounded warrior ‘Joey’ Jones: This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for America – And a superpower we all have

WWNR -
0
In a country as young as ours, few uniquely American holidays and traditions are as old and cemented in American culture as Thanksgiving.First experienced over 100...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap