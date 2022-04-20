JVAC releases names of applicants seeking to fill seat on Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals created by the resignation of Donald A. Nickerson Jr.



The Governor will appoint one judge for a term of six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.



The following individuals have applied:Mark BrowningNicole CoferJim DouglasRobert FrankJace GoinsEdward Ryan KennedyChanin Krivonyak Charles LorensenParween Sultany MascariElgine McArdleJames J. RoweMychal Sommer SchulzDebra ScudiereMartin SheehanMark SorsaiaDarren TallmanHarry TaylorGregory TuckerCharles WebbInterviews will be conducted by the JVAC later this week.​



The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11-1 et seq.



Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.