CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill the seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, created by the resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins.



The following individuals have applied:C. Haley Bunn Nicole A. CoferRobert J. FrankGregory Howard, Jr. Charles O. LorensenKristina D. RaynesJames J. RoweMark A. SorsaiaJoanna I. TabitInterviews will be conducted by the JVAC in the coming weeks.​