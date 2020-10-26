Kamala Harris bursts out laughing when asked if she has socialist perspective

Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., laughed when asked during an interview Sunday if she would advocate for a “socialist or progressive perspective” if elected.

CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell asked Harris the question during a “60 Minutes” interview with her and the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Citing a 2019 ranking from the non-partisan organization GovTrack, O’Donnell told the vice-presidential hopeful that she is “considered the most liberal United States senator.” She said that Harris has supported the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and legalizing marijuana, all policies that Biden has yet to back.

O’Donnell then asked if Harris would bring all of those progressive policies into a Biden administration.

“What I will do, and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal, I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront,” Harris said.

Harris was then asked if that was a socialist or progressive perspective, leading her to pause for a moment before cracking up.

“No. No,” she said while laughing. “It is the perspective of– of a woman who grew up– a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, l– likes hip hop.”

“Like, what do you wanna know?” she continued.

O’Donnell asked the question after President Trump previously accused Biden of being a “Trojan horse” to push through socialist policies “from the left-wing of the Democratic party.”

“I am not gonna be confined to Donald Trump’s definition of who I or anybody else is,” Harris added. “And I think America has learned that that would be a mistake.”

Harris later said she wouldn’t have joined the ticket if she didn’t support what Biden was proposing.