Kanawha County Miner Travis Price Killed in Accident at American Eagle Mine; Governor Morrisey Issues Statement

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Kanawha County coal miner was killed Thursday evening in a workplace accident at the American Eagle Mine, prompting condolences from state leaders and an investigation by mine safety officials.

State officials confirmed that Travis Price, 44, died following an incident inside the American Eagle Mine. Price was a veteran miner with 24 years of experience in West Virginia’s coal industry.

Governor Patrick Morrisey released a statement late Thursday expressing condolences to Price’s family, friends, and coworkers, calling the loss “heartbreaking.”

“Denise and I are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of Travis Price, a coal miner who lost his life at the American Eagle Mine in Kanawha County,” Morrisey said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow miners as they mourn this terrible loss.”

Morrisey emphasized Price’s long service to the industry, noting that West Virginia’s miners “take on difficult and dangerous work” every day to support their families and communities. “Their dedication and sacrifice deserve our deepest respect and gratitude,” he added.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. No additional details about what led to the accident have been released.

State officials are urging West Virginians to keep Price’s loved ones and the mining community in their thoughts as they grieve the loss of a longtime miner.