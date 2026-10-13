Kanawha Falls PSD Says Cannelton Hollow Sewer Repairs to Begin Oct. 19; Questions Remain Over Debt, Grant Forgiveness After Lawsuit Settlement

KANAWHA FALLS, W.Va. — Sewer line repairs in Cannelton Hollow are expected to begin the week of October 19, according to updates shared during the Kanawha Falls Public Service District’s October 8 board meeting. PSD officials say West Virginia American Water, now serving as the district’s new operations and maintenance partner, notified them that corrective work is scheduled to start later this month.

The announcement comes as the PSD continues navigating the aftermath of a major legal dispute. On September 24, the Fayette County Circuit Court issued an agreed dismissal with prejudice, dissolving a preliminary injunction after E.L. Robinson Engineering and West Virginia American Water told the court that all controversies had been resolved. The engineering firm had sued the PSD over approximately $852,000 in unpaid design work — money the firm said was not included in the Fayette County Commission’s purchase agreement for the PSD.

Despite the settlement, questions remain. When asked how the debt was satisfied, the PSD board president told WOAY, “I know nothing at this point.” The PSD did not appear in the lawsuit at any stage, according to the court order.

The PSD board says parties involved anticipate a December 2 closing date for the sale of the system to West Virginia American Water. That closing would likely require the forgiveness of taxpayer‑funded grants previously awarded to the PSD by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Water Development Authority.

A joint stipulation indicates the Fayette County Commission is expected to assist with waiver requests to those agencies. However, PSD board members told WOAY they have not pursued forgiveness and have had no communication with any county commissioner. WOAY also requested updates from all three commissioners regarding grant repayment and waiver efforts but has not received a response.

WOAY has asked the DEP whether West Virginia American Water coordinated with the agency or received approval for corrective actions. A response is expected this week.