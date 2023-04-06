Kanawha State Forest Stream Restoration Project compled

Before the project’s completion, the area had only one fishing pier, which limited fishing opportunities. Now, there are two ADA-accessible fishing piers and more than one mile of fishable water, which maintains the area’s class Q fishery status and gives anglers better access to recreational opportunities in the area. Each pier also has a designated parking area to accommodate more people.



“It’s days like this that we get to see what we can accomplish when we work together to improve our state’s natural resources and economy,” West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey said. “By investing in our parks and recreation areas, we’re creating more opportunities for West Virginians to enjoy the outdoors and building the kinds of attractions that get people excited about visiting our state. I’m thrilled to see the completion of this project and look forward to the benefits it will bring to the area and to West Virginia.”