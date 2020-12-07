30.4 F
Beckley
Monday, December 7, 2020 6:45am

Kansas City Chiefs clinch playoff berth for sixth straight season

By WWNR
NewsSports



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not that the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t appreciate the significance of clinching a playoff spot with their 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

But they certainly weren’t dwelling on it. Coach Andy Reid didn’t even mention the fact in his locker room talk after the game, instead discussing the need to begin preparations for next week’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s the first step,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “You want to find a way to get into the playoffs. But we have bigger goals.”

The playoff spot is a franchise record sixth straight for the Chiefs. At 11-1, they would clinch a fifth consecutive AFC West championship by beating the Dolphins.

The Chiefs are chasing the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round postseason bye.

“I’m proud of the guys and the coaches,” Reid said. “We finished it up when everything wasn’t going right. In years past, maybe you don’t win that game. We still have work to do.”

The 4-8 Broncos, who had lost each of the previous three games against the Chiefs by at least 20 points, made Kansas City work to the end this time. The Chiefs struggled in the red zone and needed five field goals from Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs also had to overcome a couple of other obstacles. They heard early in the morning they had a number of COVID-19 tests come back as positive, though all of those results later proved to be false.

“When they talk to you early in the morning like that, you’re not sure what’s real and not real,” Reid said. “We thought we were clean with all of that. It came back this morning that we weren’t so I figured there was a glitch there.”

The Chiefs also lost a touchdown when they failed to request a video review of a pass to Tyreek Hill in the end zone. Hill tipped a pass and it appeared the ball hit the ground before he eventually grabbed it. The throw was ruled incomplete.

But replay showed Hill was able to grab the ball after his deflection and control it.

Reid said Hill told him immediately afterward that he failed to make the catch.

“I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball,” Reid said.

The Chiefs won their 11th straight game against the Broncos, a streak that dates back to 2015.



Source link

Recent Articles

Liz Peek: Biden and China – 4 reasons he can't be trusted to protect US from Beijing

News WWNR -
0
Robert Gates, secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama, has written that Biden has been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security...
Read more

Kansas City Chiefs clinch playoff berth for sixth straight season

News WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's not that the Kansas City Chiefs didn't appreciate the significance of clinching a playoff spot with their 22-16...
Read more

Chicago Violence: At least 4 killed, 32 shot in bloody weekend

News WWNR -
0
Chicago authorities reported a violent weekend that saw at least four people killed and 32 others wounded in shootings across the city. In the latest...
Read more

Texas man’s death prompts conflicting reports on whether he was killed by mountain lion

News WWNR -
0
A man found dead in a rural area of Texas on Thursday has resulted in conflicting reports by authorities on whether he was killed...
Read more

David Bossie: Georgia Warnock vs. Loeffler Senate debate shows what’s at stake for America

News WWNR -
0
In Sunday’s rare December runoff debate in Georgia, the two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat repeatedly drove home the point that the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Liz Peek: Biden and China – 4 reasons he can't be trusted to protect US from Beijing

WWNR -
0
Robert Gates, secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama, has written that Biden has been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security...
Read more
News

Chicago Violence: At least 4 killed, 32 shot in bloody weekend

WWNR -
0
Chicago authorities reported a violent weekend that saw at least four people killed and 32 others wounded in shootings across the city. In the latest...
Read more
News

Texas man’s death prompts conflicting reports on whether he was killed by mountain lion

WWNR -
0
A man found dead in a rural area of Texas on Thursday has resulted in conflicting reports by authorities on whether he was killed...
Read more
News

David Bossie: Georgia Warnock vs. Loeffler Senate debate shows what’s at stake for America

WWNR -
0
In Sunday’s rare December runoff debate in Georgia, the two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat repeatedly drove home the point that the...
Read more
News

Kelly Loeffler wanted you to know Raphael Warnock is a ‘radical liberal’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Kelly Loeffler drove home one main point in Georgia’s Senate debate Sunday night, and that was labeling her opponent Raphael Warnock a...
Read more
News

Biden changes his story on Bin Laden raid — again

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden came under fire earlier this year for denying his opposition to the 2011 raid that killed Usama bin Laden after previously...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap