61.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 25, 2020 6:21pm

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes readies for matchup with Tom Brady

By WWNR
NewsSports


Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers features two of the NFL’s marquee stars in quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Mahomes, however, said Wednesday he doesn’t consider himself to be on Brady’s level just yet.

“He’s someone that’s a global star,” Mahomes said. “For me, I just try to be myself and go out there every single day and put in the work and try to win football games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it.”

Brady won six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots before he signed with the Bucs this spring. Mahomes can’t match Brady’s accomplishments, but he does have one Super Bowl victory and a regular-season MVP behind him, and he only recently turned 25.

The two faced each other three times while Brady played for the Patriots, with New England winning twice. One of those victories was a 37-31 overtime triumph in the AFC Championship Game in January 2019.

Mahomes said he was still struck Wednesday by what Brady told him after that game.

“He just grabbed me after the game,” Mahomes said. “I was kind of leaving the stadium and they had obviously been celebrating going to the Super Bowl. He just talked about how he respected how I did everything the right way and stuff like that. It’s just cool to have a guy of that stature who’s won championships it seems like year in and year out that has respect for your game as much as you have respect for his. It was definitely a cool experience that I was able to know that I was doing things the right way early in my career.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs faced the Brady-less Patriots in Week 4 this season. He said that experience was strange, like playing against Brady with the Bucs will be this week.

“I think I was as surprised as everyone was when he wasn’t going back to New England and he was going to Tampa Bay,” Mahomes said. “But he’s in a great spot. They’ve got a lot of weapons there and coach [Bruce] Arians is a great coach and they’re winning a lot of football games. For us, we’re just going with the same mindset as if we’re going to play any other great football team and we’re going to have to battle every single play.

“I don’t think it’s going to feel very much different. It’s still a very good football team that’s playing really good football and winning a lot of football games. So we know it’s going to be a great challenge for us and we’re excited for it.”



Source link

Recent Articles

ALS patients hope Congress can deliver access to potential therapies with bipartisan bill

News WWNR -
0
It's the fight of her life. Mayuri Saxena is 36 years old, holds a double master's degree and has lost the ability to use her...
Read more

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes readies for matchup with Tom Brady

News WWNR -
0
Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers features two of the NFL's marquee stars in quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and...
Read more

NJ Dem called out for ‘nasty’ bar complaint against Giuliani, other Trump lawyers

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., announced that he had filed complaints with various state bars calling for the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani and other...
Read more

Michigan county board supports impeachment of Democratic Gov. Whitmer

News WWNR -
0
A county in northern Michigan threw its support behind a resolution put forward by three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives calling for the impeachment of...
Read more

Governments boost coronavirus enforcement with required forms for flyers, ‘compliance units’ for Thanksgiving

News WWNR -
0
States and cities around the country are stepping up enforcement of their coronavirus orders ahead of Thanksgiving, using a variety of means to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

ALS patients hope Congress can deliver access to potential therapies with bipartisan bill

WWNR -
0
It's the fight of her life. Mayuri Saxena is 36 years old, holds a double master's degree and has lost the ability to use her...
Read more
News

NJ Dem called out for ‘nasty’ bar complaint against Giuliani, other Trump lawyers

WWNR -
0
Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., announced that he had filed complaints with various state bars calling for the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani and other...
Read more
News

Michigan county board supports impeachment of Democratic Gov. Whitmer

WWNR -
0
A county in northern Michigan threw its support behind a resolution put forward by three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
News

Governments boost coronavirus enforcement with required forms for flyers, ‘compliance units’ for Thanksgiving

WWNR -
0
States and cities around the country are stepping up enforcement of their coronavirus orders ahead of Thanksgiving, using a variety of means to...
Read more
News

Ethiopia’s prime minister urges world leaders to avoid ‘interference’ in Tigray conflict

WWNR -
0
Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the Tigray region as “unwelcome,” saying his country...
Read more
News

After holding the line in 2020, Senate Republicans face another tough map in 2022

WWNR -
0
The 2020 battle for the Senate isn’t over yet, with the Republican majority in the chamber still at stake in Georgia’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap