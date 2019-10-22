62.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:03am

Kansas Jayhawks-Missouri Tigers rivalry to resume next season

By WWNR
NewsSports



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Border War is returning to college basketball.

The acrimonious rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, once the longest continually played series west of the Mississippi River, will resume next season in Kansas City. The schools have agreed to play six times, with four of those matchups taking place on their respective campuses.

“Having coached a lot of games versus Missouri in my time in Kansas, I could not be more excited to start this series up again,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self, who had been among the biggest reasons the teams haven’t been playing, said in a statement announcing the series Monday night.

The series began in 1907 with a pair of wins by Missouri in Lawrence. The schools went on to play 269 times over 105 years. The last meeting was on Feb. 25, 2012, when the No. 4 Jayhawks rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 3 Tigers in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse.

The reason the series ended can be traced to Missouri’s decision to depart its longtime home in the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. During a period of chaotic conference realignment, the Tigers moved to what they considered a more lucrative league — even though it made far less geographic sense — and in doing so, left the Big 12 scrambling for its very survival.

Many coaches and administrators at Kansas not only took umbrage with their decision, but held a grudge for years. Among them was Self, who was asked periodically over the years if he could envision playing the Tigers again, and he was usually steadfast in his refusal to schedule them.

Tensions finally cooled enough that on Oct. 22, 2017, the schools agreed to play an exhibition game in Kansas City dubbed “The Showdown for Relief” to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

Kansas won 93-87 in the teams’ first meeting in five years.

The thousands of fans who turned up for the game, coupled with the buzz it generated on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri border, piqued the interest of new Kansas athletic director Jeff Long. He was not part of the conference-realignment mess and harbored no ill will toward Missouri, making him the ideal figure to help patch up relationships and ultimately resume the rivalry.

“One of the best aspects of college athletics is rivalries,” Long said. “We have quietly sought input from fans and supporters on the renewal of this series, and we believe the overriding sentiments are that this historic rivalry should resume.”

After the initial game scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, the schools will alternate between Allen Fieldhouse and Mizzou Arena for the next four games. The final scheduled matchup will return to Sprint Center, though it’s possible the series continues.

It’s also possible that the basketball matchups are just the beginning.

“Hopefully, this renewal on the hardwood will lead to more opportunities down the road in other sports,” Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk said. “Rivalries make college sports great, and there is no question that when Missouri and Kansas face off in any sport, it’s important to a lot of people.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Kansas Jayhawks-Missouri Tigers rivalry to resume next season

News WWNR -
0
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Border War is returning to college basketball.The acrimonious rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, once the longest continually played series...
Read more

Ukrainian man arrested in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 bikers is indicted

News WWNR -
0
A 23-year-old pickup truck driver with a history of traffic arrests, who is accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a fiery crash in New Hampshire this past...
Read more

WR Odell Beckham Jr. fined $14K for not wearing pants that cover knees

News WWNR -
0
Odell Beckham Jr. posted Monday on social media that he had been fined by the NFL for not wearing pants that covered his...
Read more

Trump reignites feud with Hillary Clinton, bashes her recent attacks on Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein

News WWNR -
0
President Trump reignited his feud with Hillary Clinton, taking aim at his 2016 rival for her recent suggestions that presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard was...
Read more

Barnwell’s 2019 NFL trade grades

News WWNR -
0
In the new, trade-happy NFL, there's plenty of deals to discuss around the trade deadline, which is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct....
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ukrainian man arrested in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 bikers is indicted

WWNR -
0
A 23-year-old pickup truck driver with a history of traffic arrests, who is accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a fiery crash in New Hampshire this past...
Read more
News

WR Odell Beckham Jr. fined $14K for not wearing pants that cover knees

WWNR -
0
Odell Beckham Jr. posted Monday on social media that he had been fined by the NFL for not wearing pants that covered his...
Read more
News

Trump reignites feud with Hillary Clinton, bashes her recent attacks on Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein

WWNR -
0
President Trump reignited his feud with Hillary Clinton, taking aim at his 2016 rival for her recent suggestions that presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard was...
Read more
News

Barnwell’s 2019 NFL trade grades

WWNR -
0
In the new, trade-happy NFL, there's plenty of deals to discuss around the trade deadline, which is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct....
Read more
News

Stuart Varney: Trump speech in natural gas-rich state may turn the tables on Democrats

WWNR -
0
Fox Business host Stuart Varney predicted that President Trump may have a surprise for Democrats and those calling for "drastic action" on climate change, as the president...
Read more
News

LSU QB Joe Burrow goes from 200-1 long shot to Heisman co-favorite

WWNR -
0
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has gone from a giant long shot to one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.Burrow and Oklahoma...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap