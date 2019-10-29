Kanye West takes jab at Kris Humphries in ‘Late Late Show’ appearance

Kanye West hopped on an airplane with James Corden and opened up about church, marriage and even snuck in a subtle jab at Kris Humphries on “The Late Late Show.”

During the “Carpool Karaoke” segment — dubbed “Airpool Karaoke” — West discussed why he started holding Sunday Services.

“Actually, when I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital, ‘Start a church in Calabasas,’” West said in reference to his 2016 hospitalization.

“It’s something I had a feeling that I needed to do, that God put on my heart, and now He just keeps on taking me to new levels and taking us to other levels that we didn’t even imagine before.”

“… When I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience,” West continued. “If it was just, ‘Oh, we grew up with this guy’s music and now he’s a superstar,’ it’s less compelling than, ‘Oh, this guy had a mental breakdown, this guy was in debt, this guy’s been through — not been through — this guy’s had a beautiful five years of marriage.’”

West also jokingly likened the length of “marriage years” to “dog years.”

“Every marriage is like 100 years,” said Kanye. “It’s like 500 years of marriage.”

When West said it would be “uncool” for him to get married, Corden immediately chimed in.

“No one ever thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian,” said Corden. “Everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim Kardashian.”

“Not Kris Humphries!” West immediately retorted, referring to the former NBA star’s 72-day marriage to Kim in 2011.

Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album finally dropped at noon Friday after multiple delays and a promise to fans that his team would not “sleep until this album is out!”

The gospel-rap album has been highly anticipated since Kim Kardashian tweeted a tracklist in September, and amid his Sunday Service pop-ups, the celebrity couple previewed several last-minute listening parties in cities across the nation.