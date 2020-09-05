67.7 F
Friday, September 4, 2020

Kanye West’s campaign has spent nearly $6M on presidential run, documents show

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Music mogul Kanye West has spent nearly $6 million for his eleventh-hour bid to enter the 2020 presidential race, according to campaign finance numbers filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.

West, 43, has personally loaned his campaign $6.7 million, the documents said. The West campaign has spent $5.86 million on operating expenses during his candidacy.

JUDGE BARS KANYE WEST FROM APPEARING ON ARIZONA BALLOT

Aside from West’s loan, the campaign has received roughly $11,000 in donor contributions. The campaign had just over $900,000 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period on Aug. 31.

West revealed in July that he would run for president on behalf of what he called the “Birthday Party.” He previously identified as a supporter of President Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in Oct. 19.

In a July interview with Forbes, West said he was “taking the red hat off” and was no longer a Trump supporter. Democrats claim that West’s presidential run is a bid to siphon votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The status of the West campaign was in doubt after it missed a key filing deadline with the FEC last month. While West has made the ballot in several states, others, including Virginia and Arizona, have blocked his candidacy.

