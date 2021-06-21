Karen Bowling Named President and CEO Of Princeton Community Hospital.

Karen Bowling will become president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital on July 6th. Bowling is a former CEO of Raleigh General Hospital and currently serves as president and CEO of WVU medicine’s Braxton County Memorial Hospital nd Summersville Regional Medical Center. She’s also executive vice president of government affrairs for the West Virginia University Health System. Bowling previously served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She was also a board member of several organizations, including the Raleigh County Community Action Association, the YMCA of Beckley, and the Beckley Health Right Clinic and served as chair of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce



Princeton Community Hospital entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals in December. PCH is a fully accredited 203-bed acute care medical facility serving a 10-county region in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. It provides 24-hour emergency care at PCH Bluefield (formerly Bluefield Regional Medical Center).