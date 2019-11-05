44.7 F
Karl Rove hits DNC chair Tom Perez over impeachment, says Dem is downplaying economy

By WWNR
Former White House adviser Karl Rove criticized Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez for his party’s continued pursuit of impeaching President Trump.

Rove brought up former President Obama’s 2012 comments to Russia’s then-President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” on issues after he won the election that year, saying Perez’s support of impeachment was partisan.

“There was an open request for a quid pro quo. Would the assistant attorney general, Tom Perez, say, let’s go indict the president and remove him from office by impeaching him over that. Heck, no,” Rove said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“And, Hillary Clinton, she hired a lawyer, a British secret agent, to call his buddies in Moscow to say, ‘you got any dirt about Vladimir Putin?’ Would anybody suggest that if she were president today, Tom Perez would be saying, well, we ought to impeach her and remove her from office?'”

IMPEACHMENT WILL TURN OUT TO BE ‘SELF-DESTRUCTIVE’ FOR DEMOCRATS, GREG GUTFELD SAYS

Perez was the assistant attorney general for civil rights during Obama’s second term.

“This is the obligation that every member of Congress took to uphold and defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States,” Perez said of the impeachment inquiry to MacCallum earlier in the program.

Rove also blasted Perez saying the Democrat was downplaying Trump’s economy.

“To suggest that the economy today is bad and the Democrats have everything to crow about and Republicans have nothing to crow about, and that the tax cut didn’t help, is ridiculous,” Rove said. “The strong economy is going to be a big plus for President Trump in the election.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.



