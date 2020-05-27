64.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:39am

Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe “with nothing but air.”

As first reported by the Washington Examiner, Griffin had a graphic response to remarks President Trump made at a White House event dedicated to seniors suffering from diabetes, where he jokingly asked if he should be on “insulin.”

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP,” the comedian reacted.

The Examiner pointed out that “in medical procedures, air accidentally injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms, which can be fatal.”

JIMMY FALLON APOLOGIZES FOR WEARING BLACKFACE IN ‘SNL’ SKIT 20 YEARS AGO

Griffin later doubled down on her tweet, responding to a tweet from the Examiner that noted that the injection of an air-filled syringe could be “fatal.”

“I SURE DID, F—ER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied,” Griffin wrote.

A representative for Twitter told the Examiner the platform will “look into” Griffin’s tweets as to whether or not they violate the company’s terms and policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former “My Life on the D-List” star sparked a firestorm of controversy in 2017 when she posed with a prop severed head of the president during the photoshoot, which resulted in losing her gig as a CNN host during the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special as well as numerous endorsements and canceled shows. She was also investigated by the Secret Service.

After initially apologizing, Griffin stood by her ISIS-inspired photoshoot and has since launched multiple projects inspired by the experience including a comedy tour and a documentary.



Source link

Recent Articles

Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

News WWNR -
0
Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe "with nothing but air."As first reported by...
Read more

5/27 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/27/2020 1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+72) 74 reported fatalities  87,811 reported laboratory...
Read more

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

News WWNR -
0
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Read more

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’

News WWNR -
0
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished Democrats for pushing mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that such measures would be "the...
Read more

Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral "trainwreck" Joe Biden interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which...
Read more

Related Stories

Dennis Prager

5/27 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/27/2020 1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+72) 74 reported fatalities  87,811 reported laboratory...
Read more
News

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

WWNR -
0
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Read more
News

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’

WWNR -
0
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished Democrats for pushing mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that such measures would be "the...
Read more
News

Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral "trainwreck" Joe Biden interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which...
Read more
News

Man arrested in deadly 2019 fire at Japan’s Kyoto Animation: media

WWNR -
0
Shinji Aoba, a suspected arsonist who is suspected of killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher...
Read more
News

Navarro blasts Biden, accuses ex-VP of spending Obama years ‘toadying up and kowtowing’ to China

WWNR -
0
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Joe Biden Tuesday of spending his entire tenure as Barack Obama's vice president "toadying up and kowtowing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap