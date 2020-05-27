Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe “with nothing but air.”

As first reported by the Washington Examiner, Griffin had a graphic response to remarks President Trump made at a White House event dedicated to seniors suffering from diabetes, where he jokingly asked if he should be on “insulin.”

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP,” the comedian reacted.

The Examiner pointed out that “in medical procedures, air accidentally injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms, which can be fatal.”

JIMMY FALLON APOLOGIZES FOR WEARING BLACKFACE IN ‘SNL’ SKIT 20 YEARS AGO

Griffin later doubled down on her tweet, responding to a tweet from the Examiner that noted that the injection of an air-filled syringe could be “fatal.”

“I SURE DID, F—ER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied,” Griffin wrote.

A representative for Twitter told the Examiner the platform will “look into” Griffin’s tweets as to whether or not they violate the company’s terms and policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former “My Life on the D-List” star sparked a firestorm of controversy in 2017 when she posed with a prop severed head of the president during the photoshoot, which resulted in losing her gig as a CNN host during the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special as well as numerous endorsements and canceled shows. She was also investigated by the Secret Service.

After initially apologizing, Griffin stood by her ISIS-inspired photoshoot and has since launched multiple projects inspired by the experience including a comedy tour and a documentary.