Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:59am

Kawhi Leonard’s No. 15 to be retired by San Diego State

By WWNR
SAN DIEGO — Kawhi Leonard will become the first San Diego State basketball player to have his jersey retired when the No. 7 Aztecs honor him Feb. 1 during a game against Utah State.

Leonard helped lead the Aztecs to national prominence during his two seasons, including reaching their first Sweet 16 and finishing a program-best 34-3 in the 2010-11 season.

Leonard is expected to be present as his No. 15 jersey is hoisted to the rafters at Viejas Arena. His LA Clippers play a home game that afternoon. Steve Fisher, who turned around the program in his 18 seasons as coach, also will participate.

Leonard led the Aztecs to a 20-0 start in 2010-11. The current Aztecs are two victories shy of matching that start.

He is one of just three players in the program’s 99-year history to average a double-double for his career, with 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Leonard is in his first season with the Clippers. He was named NBA Finals MVP after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first title last season. He was named Finals MVP after helping the San Antonio Spurs win the championship in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



