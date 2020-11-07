Kayleigh McEnany denies claims that she has deleted official tweets

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is denying claims that she has begun to delete posts on her government and personal Twitter accounts.

Responding to The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, McEnany wrote Friday that claims she had destroyed “government records” were “fake news.”

“I have not deleted any tweets, but you should delete this patently false tweet,” she told Feinberg. McEnany’s @PressSec tweet now has over 27,000 likes and almost 6,000 retweets.

Also blasting Feinberg, The National Pulse’s editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam tagged the British newspaper’s handle, asking: “Hey @Independent you gonna let your correspondent make up news like this?”

The National Pulse’s Twitter account was recently suspended by Twitter for amplifying President Trump’s claim Democrats are attempting to “steal” the election.

“You should delete this,” added pro-Trump commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

“Oh, Feinberg… You never stop, do you?” The Daily Caller’s senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers objected. “You going to delete this?”

Partisan Twitter posts — and the San Francisco-based social media company’s handling of them — have garnered even more attention than usual in the days following Tuesday’s election.

Since the social media platform updated its policies ahead of the event, more and more tweets from Trump administration officials, Trump family members, and the president himself have been labeled or hidden completely for misleading information or false claims.

“VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA!!” McEnany wrote Wednesday on her personal account.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, wrote a similar message, declaring victory in the Keystone state — which was still counting ballots Saturday.

Both were labeled by Twitter, which also added a link to official election results: “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.”