48.1 F
Beckley
Friday, November 6, 2020 2:48am

Keith Olbermann wants Trump ‘REMOVED AND ARRESTED,’ calls president’s 69M voters ‘morons’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann sounded off against President Trump amid the contentious ballot count following the 2020 presidential election.

“TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT,” Olbermann declared on Twitter. “Gripped by a paranoid delusion, threatening the nation’s safety, this can’t wait any longer.”

Olbermann, who recently left ESPN to launch his own anti-Trump YouTube channel, began his latest episode on Thursday by mocking “President Karen” for “yelling at the manager” over the Trump campaign’s claims of election fraud in various states.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

“The bad news is, I think the lame-duck president is now pivoting to Trump 2024,” Olbermann said before citing a recent New York Times report alleging President Trump was floating another run for the White House if he’s defeated this time.

“When it’s finally over, he utters this breathless sentence, ‘I concede and I’m running for president in 2024. The rallies start next Friday.'”

Olbermann then not only attacked the president but Trump’s supporters as well. 

“Trump can still live in a version of the bubble that he and the 69 million morons who voted for him have lived in since 2015,” he said. “Inside Trump World, it’s fun and exciting and there’s no pandemic and nothing but White people and lots of guns and everybody will be a billionaire soon!”

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

He went on to predict Trump and his supporters would “form their own grudge-driven anti-government,” where they can say, “Biden’s lying, Biden’s Chinese, Biden’s a robot.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Scalise: Moderate House Dems ‘were pushing that radical agenda’ rejected by voters

News WWNR -
0
Democratic members of Congress have been forced to confront the fact that progressive policy ideas like defunding the police and the Green New Deal are unpopular among many...
Read more

Keith Olbermann wants Trump ‘REMOVED AND ARRESTED,’ calls president’s 69M voters ‘morons’

News WWNR -
0
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann sounded off against President Trump amid the contentious ballot count following the 2020 presidential election."TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED...
Read more

Pentagon pushes back against NBC’s report that Esper ‘prepared a resignation letter’

News WWNR -
0
The Pentagon is pushing back against a report from NBC News that Defense Secretary Mark Esper has "prepared a resignation letter" following the presidential...
Read more

Trump touts gains with minorities and women: ‘We’re the party of inclusion’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump, touting his party’s gains with women and minorities in Tuesday's election, declared the Republican Party the “party of inclusion” durinng a news...
Read more

Cruise lines will need volunteer guests before they can resume sailing

News WWNR -
0
Would you test COVID-19 safety protocols if it meant going on a cruise?Royal Caribbean will be looking for volunteer passengers as the company...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Scalise: Moderate House Dems ‘were pushing that radical agenda’ rejected by voters

WWNR -
0
Democratic members of Congress have been forced to confront the fact that progressive policy ideas like defunding the police and the Green New Deal are unpopular among many...
Read more
News

Pentagon pushes back against NBC’s report that Esper ‘prepared a resignation letter’

WWNR -
0
The Pentagon is pushing back against a report from NBC News that Defense Secretary Mark Esper has "prepared a resignation letter" following the presidential...
Read more
News

Trump touts gains with minorities and women: ‘We’re the party of inclusion’

WWNR -
0
President Trump, touting his party’s gains with women and minorities in Tuesday's election, declared the Republican Party the “party of inclusion” durinng a news...
Read more
News

Cruise lines will need volunteer guests before they can resume sailing

WWNR -
0
Would you test COVID-19 safety protocols if it meant going on a cruise?Royal Caribbean will be looking for volunteer passengers as the company...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania county explains vote-counting pause, says staff doing administrative work before resuming Friday

WWNR -
0
Allegheny County, Pa., officials on Wednesday clarified that officials were not "taking today off" counting mail-in ballots as voters await election results from the battleground state.New...
Read more
News

Kane scores No. 200, Lo Celso 8/10 as Spurs bounce back in Europe

WWNR -
0
Tottenham Hotspur got back on the winning track in the UEFA Europa League with a 3-1 win over Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday night.Goals...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap