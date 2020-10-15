56.8 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:53pm

Kelly Clarkson kicks off 2020 Billboard Music Awards with Whitney Houston cover

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Kelly Clarkson returned to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year and she did not disappoint.

The former “American Idol” standout and now-daytime talk show host opened up the show with a stunning display of the late Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” and was joined by the legendary Prince protégé Sheila E. as well as two-time Billboard Music Award nominees Pentatonix.

After the performance, Clarkson joked that she had to be her own hypewoman given the fact there was no live audience in attendance at the famed Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish’s debut album continued its winning streak, picking up the top Billboard 200 album honor at the award show. 

POST MALONE LEADS 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WITH 16 NOMINATIONS

Billie Eilish accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Billie Eilish accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

She accepted the honor Wednesday night for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” It won the top prize at the Grammy Awards in January.

BILLIE EILISH CLAPS BACK AT BODY SHAMERS, GETS SUPPORT FROM FANS AFTER RARE OUTING IN FORM-FITTING CLOTHES

Eilish thanked her fans for “believing in me and caring about me,” adding that when it comes to winning awards she “never ever take these for granted.”

Eilish wore a mask as she spoke in front of an empty venue — because of the coronavirus pandemic — and she’s up for more honors throughout the night.

Sheila E. performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.(Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Sheila E. performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.(Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson was given unprecedented control of the production broadcast as she was handed the controller for simulated audience applause, cheers and boos for the evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Kelly Clarkson kicks off 2020 Billboard Music Awards with Whitney Houston cover

News WWNR -
0
Kelly Clarkson returned to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year and she did not disappoint.The former “American Idol” standout...
Read more

Police union slams NYC leaders for ‘amateur-hour meddling’ that drove chief out

News WWNR -
0
The president of New York City’s largest police union blasted City Hall for “amateur-hour meddling” with day-to-day procedures after the NYPD’s chief of...
Read more

‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei responds to feud with William Shatner: ‘All that is bile’

News WWNR -
0
The feud between “Star Trek” stars George Takei and William Shatner has intensified. The two cast members on the original 1966 series and subsequent...
Read more

Steve Sax says he feels for Houston Astros’ struggling Jose Altuve

News WWNR -
0
2:33 PM ETPedro GomezMLB CloseESPN's Pedro Gomez covered the Oakland A's home and away nearly every day from 1992-97 for the San Jose...
Read more

Facebook official who said platform is reducing distribution of Hunter Biden story has worked for top Dems

News WWNR -
0
Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone, who said Wednesday the site is reducing the distribution of a New York Post exposé revealing private emails between...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Police union slams NYC leaders for ‘amateur-hour meddling’ that drove chief out

WWNR -
0
The president of New York City’s largest police union blasted City Hall for “amateur-hour meddling” with day-to-day procedures after the NYPD’s chief of...
Read more
News

‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei responds to feud with William Shatner: ‘All that is bile’

WWNR -
0
The feud between “Star Trek” stars George Takei and William Shatner has intensified. The two cast members on the original 1966 series and subsequent...
Read more
News

Steve Sax says he feels for Houston Astros’ struggling Jose Altuve

WWNR -
0
2:33 PM ETPedro GomezMLB CloseESPN's Pedro Gomez covered the Oakland A's home and away nearly every day from 1992-97 for the San Jose...
Read more
News

Facebook official who said platform is reducing distribution of Hunter Biden story has worked for top Dems

WWNR -
0
Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone, who said Wednesday the site is reducing the distribution of a New York Post exposé revealing private emails between...
Read more
News

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters outside home plead not guilty

WWNR -
0
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple indicted last week after they waved guns at protesters outside their home in June, pleaded not...
Read more
News

Oklahoma cheerleader, 15, critically injured after football goalpost topples over, hits her head

WWNR -
0
A teenage girl was critically injured when a goalpost toppled over and crashed onto her head as she was posing for a photo...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap