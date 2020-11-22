44.9 F
Kelly Loeffler quarantining after positive, inconclusive coronavirus tests: campaign

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Georgia Republican’s campaign said Saturday.

Loeffler, who — along with Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, also of Georgia — faces a Jan. 5 runoff that will decide which party controls the Senate, initially tested negative Friday morning with a rapid-results test before two campaign events she held with Vice President Mike Pence.

She also took a PCR test Friday, which came back positive later in the day, campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The senator received inconclusive results after taking an additional test Saturday.  

While no coronavirus tests are completely accurate all of the time, the rapid-results tests tend to be less accurate than PCR tests, which take longer for results, some experts say.

“Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results,” Lawson said. “She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”

Along with Pence, Loeffler has also had recent contact with Perdue as well as U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., according to the Journal-Constitution.

Both Georgia races went to the runoff after no candidates received the required 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election. 

Loeffler’s Democratic opponent is the Rev. Raphael Warnock, while Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff. 



